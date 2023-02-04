ADVERTISEMENT
Kenya Cup MD 8 fixtures

Fabian Simiyu
The Kenya Cup is back after a one-week break as we head into the final four games of the competition’s league phase

Bob Muhati (left) of KCB in action. [Instagram]
It is instructive to note that two fixtures carried forward from late December 2022 and early January 2023 were played last weekend.

For the leading trio of KCB, Kabras Sugar, and Menengai Oilers, the match day 8 fixtures serve as dress rehearsals for their impending clashes against each other in the quest to confirm the semifinal pairings.

KCB have managed seven successive bonus point wins that see them lead the league table and will be out to make it eight from eight when they host the Catholic Monks at Ruaraka.

Floyd Wabwire in action for the Daystar Falcons/Photo/Daystar Falcons
READ: Confirmed KRU mid-season transfers (2022/23)

Elsewhere, last-placed Masinde Muliro are running out of time and must conjure up a win against sixth-placed hosts Homeboyz at the Jamhuri Park if they are to harbor any hopes of staying alive in the Kenya Cup for another season.

Mwamba vs Kabras Sugar

Strathmore Leo vs Menengai Oilers

Blak Bad vs Mean Machine

Nakuru vs Kenya Harlequin

Homeboyz vs Masinde Muliro

All matches will be played at 4:00 pm EAT except the KCB versus Catholic Monks match which will be played at 3:00 pm EAT.

South Coast Pirates vs Zetech Oaks

Shamas vs Nondescripts

Western Bulls vs Impala Saracens

Eldoret vs Daystar Falcons

Kabarak University vs USIU Martials

UOE Falcons vs Kisumu

MD-8-Championship fixtures
The matches will be played in Nairobi, Diani, Kakamega, Eldoret and Kabarak. Runaway leaders Nondescripts, unbeaten in their seven outings to date, are up against eighth placed Shamas at the RFUEA Ground.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
