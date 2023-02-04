It is instructive to note that two fixtures carried forward from late December 2022 and early January 2023 were played last weekend.
Kenya Cup MD 8 fixtures
The Kenya Cup is back after a one-week break as we head into the final four games of the competition’s league phase
For the leading trio of KCB, Kabras Sugar, and Menengai Oilers, the match day 8 fixtures serve as dress rehearsals for their impending clashes against each other in the quest to confirm the semifinal pairings.
KCB have managed seven successive bonus point wins that see them lead the league table and will be out to make it eight from eight when they host the Catholic Monks at Ruaraka.
Elsewhere, last-placed Masinde Muliro are running out of time and must conjure up a win against sixth-placed hosts Homeboyz at the Jamhuri Park if they are to harbor any hopes of staying alive in the Kenya Cup for another season.
Fixtures
Mwamba vs Kabras Sugar
Strathmore Leo vs Menengai Oilers
Blak Bad vs Mean Machine
Nakuru vs Kenya Harlequin
Homeboyz vs Masinde Muliro
All matches will be played at 4:00 pm EAT except the KCB versus Catholic Monks match which will be played at 3:00 pm EAT.
KRU fixtures
South Coast Pirates vs Zetech Oaks
Shamas vs Nondescripts
Western Bulls vs Impala Saracens
Eldoret vs Daystar Falcons
Kabarak University vs USIU Martials
UOE Falcons vs Kisumu
The matches will be played in Nairobi, Diani, Kakamega, Eldoret and Kabarak. Runaway leaders Nondescripts, unbeaten in their seven outings to date, are up against eighth placed Shamas at the RFUEA Ground.
