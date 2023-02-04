Kenya Cup MD 8 fixtures

For the leading trio of KCB, Kabras Sugar, and Menengai Oilers, the match day 8 fixtures serve as dress rehearsals for their impending clashes against each other in the quest to confirm the semifinal pairings.

KCB have managed seven successive bonus point wins that see them lead the league table and will be out to make it eight from eight when they host the Catholic Monks at Ruaraka.

Pulse Live Kenya

Elsewhere, last-placed Masinde Muliro are running out of time and must conjure up a win against sixth-placed hosts Homeboyz at the Jamhuri Park if they are to harbor any hopes of staying alive in the Kenya Cup for another season.

Fixtures

Mwamba vs Kabras Sugar

Strathmore Leo vs Menengai Oilers

Blak Bad vs Mean Machine

Nakuru vs Kenya Harlequin

Homeboyz vs Masinde Muliro

All matches will be played at 4:00 pm EAT except the KCB versus Catholic Monks match which will be played at 3:00 pm EAT.

KRU fixtures

South Coast Pirates vs Zetech Oaks

Shamas vs Nondescripts

Western Bulls vs Impala Saracens

Eldoret vs Daystar Falcons

Kabarak University vs USIU Martials

UOE Falcons vs Kisumu

Pulse Live Kenya