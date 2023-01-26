Shujaa's Ambaka to retire from international rugby sevens after Sydney outing

In the post, Ambaka noted that he holds many experiences on and off the pitch close to his heart including winning the 2016 final in Singapore, participating in two Olympic Games, two Commonwealth Games and three Rugby Sevens World Cups.

He also extended a hand of gratitude to everyone who was part of his growth by saying: “Now I want to thank everyone who has watched us played and supported us whether up close or from afar. I would like to personally thank the late Benjamin Ayimba, Mike Friday, Charles Cardovillis, Edward Kinyany, Geoffrey Kimani, Damien Mcgrath, and of course, my loving family…”

He also appreciated the international teams he had played for saying it was a great opportunity for him to play and live abroad and also get a chance learn different cultures.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to World Rugby for giving me and thousands of athletes the opportunity to have a career as a rugby player, a journey I will never take for granted."

The 32-year-old started his rugby career for Kenya Harlequins in 2010. He made his debut for the national Kenya Sevens team at the 2011 Hong Kong Sevens tournament, and represented them during the 2011–12 and 2012–13 IRB Sevens World Series. He was also chosen as part of the 2012–13 HSBC Sevens World Series Dream Team based on his performance that season.

He also played for the Kenya Sevens at the 2013, 2018 and 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens, the 2016 and 2020 Olympics as well as the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games.