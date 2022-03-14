6 athletes to compete for Sh342k price money at World Indoor Tour

From March 18-20, 680 entries comprising of 372 men and 308 women from 137 teams will converge in Stark Arena. Here's a breakdown of all the athletes representing Kenya:

Daniel Simiu Ebenyo

Ebenyo is slowly establishing himself as one of the best track distance runners in Kenya as he aims to build his profile and put his name alongside some of the greats in world athletics.

The 26 year old has already ushered in the 2022 season with a victory after winning the 10 kilometre Valencia Ibercaja race held on Sunday, January 9 in Paseo de la Alameda, Valencia.

Pulse Live Kenya

Exactly a month later, Ebenyo ran the fastest time ever in 3000m race at the Mondeville Indoor meet, a World Athletics Indoor Tour Bronze level meeting held on Wednesday, February 9 in Mondeville, France.

Noah Kibet

Kibet will be looking forward to continue his impressive winning streak this year after finishing on the podium in each of the four Indoor competitions he has taken part in so far.

Pulse Live Kenya

Last year, Kibet finished third at the World U20 Championships 800m final held at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. The race was won by compatriot Emmanuel Wanyonyi.

Collins Kipruto

Exactly a month ago, Kipruto broke the meeting record to win the men’s 800m at the Meeting de l’Eure in Val-de-Reuil, France.

Kipruto held off compatriot 17-year-old Kibet and Morocco’s Mostafa Smaili to triumph in 1:47.05.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kipruto who trains under the guidance of Jacob Langat in Nyahururu says he is confident of getting a podium finish. “My body is in excellent shape and this a huge opportunity for me to represent the country at the world stage.

This will be my second international outing for the country having won the national colours at the 2019 World Relays in Yokohama,” Kipruto told the Standard.

Abel Kipsang

This year, Kipsang has won two Indoor meets; the Müller Indoor Grand Prix in United Kingdom and Meweting Metz Monsele Athlelor in France.

Pulse Live Kenya

On August 5 2021, he set a new Olympic record in the semifinals of the 1500m (3:31.65) at the 2020 Summer Olympics. This record was later broken by Norwegian athlete Jakob Ingebrigtsen (3:28.32) in the finals of the 1500m where Kipsang finished fourth.

Jacob Krop

In 3000m, Krop will be flying the Kenyan flag alongside Ebenyo. Krop has run three World Indoor Tour races this year.

Pulse Live Kenya

Krop has finished third in two 3000m races, in Init Indoor meeting (Germany) on January 28 and the Orlen Copernicus Cup in Poland on February 22. He finished 6th at the Hauts-de-France meeting on February 17.

Ferdinand Omanyala

Africa’s 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala is hoping his impressive start to the indoor season will continue at the world event in Serbia.

He set a new national record over 60m after stopping the clock in 6.57 seconds at the Meeting Hauts-de- France Pas-de-Calais in Lievin.

Pulse Live Kenya

Recently, at the third Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting held in Nyayo National Stadium, Omanyala brought down the stadium record when he exploded to a world lead time of 10.00 seconds.