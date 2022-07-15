For all Kyrgios' talent, he possesses just as much aggression and passion. In the middle of his Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios lashed out at the umpire and repeatedly complained that an intoxicated spectator was distracting him.
'We will not abandon him'- Family members react to Nick Kyrgios' outburst at Wimbledon
The family of Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has reacted to his explosive tirade during Wimbledon.
“Distracting me when I’m serving in a Wimbledon final? ” Kyrgios asked the umpire.
“There’s not a bigger occasion. You didn’t believe me. And she did it again. It nearly cost me the game. Why is she still here? She’s drunk out of her mind in the first row, speaking to me in the middle of a game. What’s acceptable? Nothing is acceptable? So kick her out!”
Kyrgios went on to lose the final to Djokovic and has since come out to apologise for his antics. "To all the ball kids and umpires, you and I have a very tough relationship at times, but I thought I'd thank you for putting up with it," he said.
Kyrgios family speaks
Reacting to the outburst and the backlash which has followed, Kyrgios’ brother Christos has leapt to his defence."Being in his box can be an uncomfortable experience, but it wouldn't be Nick if he didn't show his ferocity on the pitch. He tries to keep the intensity high and thinks it's the best way.” Christos said.
He went on to explain that the repeated outbursts are often a sign that Kyrgios needs help to deal with the pressure in his matches, and his friends and family are all ready to support him.
“For him, shouting is a valve to reduce pressure and nerves. He knows we love him and will support him no matter what he tells us, so he lets go and tries to focus on us. We have told him many times that he needs it, and he thinks he helps him, he can tell us, and we made it clear that we will always be there, we will not abandon him."
In contrast to his brother Christos, Kyrgios' mother Norlaila is not as fond of his temper, explaining that this is one of the reasons she is not always present at his matches.
“For me, it is clear that I will not go to see him in a stadium because you do not know what you have to do to prevent him from getting angry, whether to shut up, cheer him on, applaud, get up or sit down," Mrs Kyrgios said.
More from category
-
'We will not abandon him'- Family members react to Nick Kyrgios' outburst at Wimbledon
-
'I am confident'- Rafael Nadal optimistic ahead of Wimbledon return
-
Naomi Osaka signs exciting Australian star Nick Kyrgios to her new agency