TENNIS

Kyrgios defeats World Number 1 Medvedev at National Bank Open

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Tennis

Nick Kyrgios came from a set down to defeat defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the National Bank Open in Montreal.

Nick Kyrgios(Right) defeated Daniil Medvedev at the National Bank Open in Montreal on Wednesday
Nick Kyrgios(Right) defeated Daniil Medvedev at the National Bank Open in Montreal on Wednesday

Australian Tennis star Nick Krygios, has had quite a year so far having won his seventh ATP Tour title in Washington, US.

Read Also

The World number 34 has now defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the National Bank Open tournament.

Kyrgios came from a set down to win Medvedev who is the top-ranked defending champion, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday in Montreal.

Speaking after his victory over the world number one, Kyrgios told AP via Tennis:

"Today I had a very clean objective of how I was going to play, a lot of serve-and-volley, a lot of aggressive play from the back,"

Nick Kyrgios(Right) defeated Daniil Medvedev at the National Bank Open in Montreal on Wednesday
Nick Kyrgios(Right) defeated Daniil Medvedev at the National Bank Open in Montreal on Wednesday Imago

. "I executed better than he did, that's all it comes down to. He won the first set and I feel like I had opportunities there as well, so hopefully I can just keep this rolling."

Kyrgios is now 3-1 against Medvedev and has won 14 of 15 matches this year, with the loss coming to Novak Djokovic in the 2022 Wimbledon final.

Medvedev who won last week in Los Cabos, Mexico also credited Kygrios for his resurgence and also concealed defeat after the result.

"He played very well," "The only thing that was a shame for me is that I played him so early because he is fit.

Daniil Medvedev spoke highly of Kyrgios after the defeat on Wednesday
Daniil Medvedev spoke highly of Kyrgios after the defeat on Wednesday Imago

" He's among the top 10 or 15 players, so he will soon be a seeded player. It's a shame to have such a player as an opponent in the first (match)." the world number one admitted.

Earlier on Wednesday, America's Tommy Paul beat second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 6-7 (4), 7-6 (7), 6-3.

While, fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway beat Alex Molcan of Slovakia 7-6 (3), 6-3; Italy's Jannik Sinner won France's Adrian Mannarino 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; and Poland's Hubert Hurkacz beat Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2.

9th seed Cameron Norrie of Britain beat Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands 6-1, 6-2, and also 10th seed Taylor Fritz beat fellow American Frances Tiafoe 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Nick Kyrgios(Right) defeated Daniil Medvedev at the National Bank Open in Montreal on Wednesday

    Kyrgios defeats World Number 1 Medvedev at National Bank Open

  • Serena Williams hints at retirement in VOGUE's latest cover

    'I'm terrible at goodbyes' - Serena Williams announces retirement in VOGUE's latest issue

  • Nick Kyrgios' family members have reacted to his outburst at Wimbledon

    'We will not abandon him'- Family members react to Nick Kyrgios' outburst at Wimbledon

Recommended articles

Manchester United finally give up on Frenkie de Jong chase

Manchester United finally give up on Frenkie de Jong chase

Kyrgios defeats World Number 1 Medvedev at National Bank Open

Kyrgios defeats World Number 1 Medvedev at National Bank Open

Lukaku: I thought I'd be hero at Chelsea

Lukaku: I thought I'd be hero at Chelsea

Ancelotti lists reasons Benzema must win Ballon d'Or after UEFA Super Cup victory

Ancelotti lists reasons Benzema must win Ballon d'Or after UEFA Super Cup victory

Chicharito give Manchester United fans important advice about Ten Hag's era

Chicharito give Manchester United fans important advice about Ten Hag's era

Faith Kipyegon misses out on World Record by 0.3seconds

Faith Kipyegon misses out on World Record by 0.3seconds

Trending

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has Nigeria's Victor Osimhen and Cameroon's Andre Zambo Anguissa in his squad

Sconcerti defends Napoli president on 'racism' accusations over African players

Benjamin Mendy has pleaded not guilty to a number of rape allegations

Again, Manchester City star pleads NOT guilty to 10th Rape charge

The 2022 Ballon d'Or awards nominees will be announced on Friday, August 12,2022

France Football set to announce 2022 Ballon d'Or nominees this Friday

Africa Super League
ASL

All you need to know about CAF's newly-created Africa Super League

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon crosses the finish line to win the 1500m Women event at the Wanda Diamond League athletics meeting at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco on August 10, 2022. (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)
DIAMOND LEAGUE

Faith Kipyegon misses out on World Record by 0.3seconds

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez

Chicharito give Manchester United fans important advice about Ten Hag's era

Benzema helps Real Madrid win 5th UEFA Super Cup.

Ancelotti lists reasons Benzema must win Ballon d'Or after UEFA Super Cup victory

The location of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official countdown clock
QATAR 2022

FIFA World Cup to get new kickoff date