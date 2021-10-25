Uhuru's message to Kipchoge after being named Best Male Athlete in the World

In a statement, President Kenyatta said the prestigious ANOC Award is a global recognition of Kenya's prominence as a sporting nation, and advised upcoming athletes to emulate Eliud's determination, humility, hardwork and patriotism as they build their careers.

Kipchoge set a record, becoming the third athlete to win gold back-to-back in the Olympic marathon after Abebe Nikila (Ethiopia) and Waldemar Cierpinski (Germany).

Speaking after receiving the coveted award, Kipchoge who is regarded as the greatest Marathoner ever, said that he is happy to have won Gold back-to-back in the Olympics.

“When you win two Olympic gold medals back-to-back, its making history because only three people have done it, I’m happy to have done that in the year 2020 in the Tokyo Olympic Games,” Eliud Kipchoge said.

He added, “The Tokyo 2020 Games was important Olympics ever because it brought hope to the whole world after the Covid-19 crashed the whole world. I enjoyed the track and field for 10 years and it is good I made a huge transfer to the road and make a huge mark and inspire the whole world to love the sport and spread positivity.”

Kipchoge was awarded by the president of Association of National Olympics Committee of Africa Mustapha Berraf at the Open Air Theatre of the Creta Maris Beach Hotel, in Greece.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the marathoner wrote; “It is an honour to win the ANOC Award for the Best Male Athlete at the Tokyo Olympics. With so many beautiful performances by so many athletes, I am proud to be the recipient of this award. Thank you all for your great support!”

List of Winners at the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) awards in Greece.

Best Male Athlete of Tokyo 2020 – Eliud Kipchoge

Best Female Athlete of Tokyo 2020 – Canadian Maggie Mac Neil

Outstanding Athlete Performance – Cuban Mijain Lopez

Best Male Team at Tokyo 2020 – Japan National Baseball Team

Best Female Team at Tokyo 2020 – New Zealand Rugby Team

Best Male Multiple Athlete Event of Tokyo 2020 – Italy Cycling Track Pursuit Team