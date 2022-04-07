Villareal stun Bayern as Benzema dominates Chelsea

Villareal 1-0 Bayern Munich

Villarreal CF beat FC Bayern (1-0) in a match that will go down in history. The Yellow Submarine defeated the Bavarian giants with a goal from Nigerian-born Danjuma.

Against the Germans, the Submarine were a brave and self-sacrificing team. In short, they were superior to their opponents. All this in front of an unbelievable Estadio de la Cerámica.

Arnaut Danjuma unleashed the celebrations in the Estadio de la Cerámica. The Submarine took advantage of the spaces and produced a swift link-up move between Gerard and Lo Celso.

The Argentinian got to the by-line and played the ball back to Parejo, who, with his first touch, played in Danjuma, who was waiting in the six-yard box to surprise Manuel Neuer. The Dutch winger scored his sixth UEFA Champions League goal of the season.

Despite taking the lead, Villarreal did not alter their game plan. The Yellow Submarine continued to try to be incisive and take advantage of the spaces left by FC Bayern when they advanced metres forward and played in the opposition half.

Five minutes before half-time, Villarreal had a Francis Coquelin goal disallowed for an offside call on the French midfielder, who was wide after receiving a pass into space from Dani Parejo on the edge of the box.

From the 65th minute onwards, the match turned into an endless exchange of chances between the two sides.

In the final minutes of the game, the Submarine made a titanic effort against the German giants, who pressed in search of an equaliser.

The 1-0 scoreline proved to be conclusive. A favourable result for Villarreal, who will have the difficult but exciting challenge of sealing the victory in Munich.

Back-to-back hattricks for Benzema

With no Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi to take the Champions League quarterfinal spotlight, Karim Benzema is basking in the glory with back-to-back hat tricks.

In Stamford Bridge, Benzema picked up where he left off against PSG in the Round of 16 with three goals for Real over the course of 25 minutes.

The French international opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge in the 21st minute with his laser header off of Vinicius Junior’s cross—a goal that was remarkable for the fact that Benzema headed the ball from distance, just inside the line designating the penalty area.

Just three minutes later, Benzema doubled Real’s lead over the defending European champion with another header.

Luka Modrić picked Benzema’s run out with a perfectly lofted ball and the forward made no mistake to adjust his balance and direct the ball back across goal.

Benzema, claimed his hat-trick when he pounced on an error by Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy just after halftime to put the Spaniards in control of the tie before Tuesday's second leg in Madrid.

Kai Havertz had restored some hope to the Blues when he headed in an angled pass from Jorginho in the 40th minute to make it 2-1.

The Spanish giants are now in pole position to advance into the semi-finals to face either Manchester City or rivals Atletico Madrid.