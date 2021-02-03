However, what do you do when there is no football to bet on? The reason for no matches could be either due to the time of day, or day of the week, or because a punter might only want to bet on the major European leagues and they could be on break.

So, what to do and what else is there to be on.

Surprisingly, there are many other options, and these will be discussed below.

Virtuals

Betting on virtuals is very popular. Virtual games are computer generated matches. These use an RMG engine, similar to how casino games work. They are popular as they are typically virtual football games, easy to play, take place every 5minutes 24hours per day, and only last 2-3 minutes per game.

Casino

Casino games are becoming more and more popular in Kenya. They were initially slow on the uptake, the main reasons being unknown games and high data usage. However that has changed and more and more punters are playing these fun, fast games.

SRL

SRL, or simulated reality league, became popular in 2020 with the international sport shutdown. It is a product from Betradar that simulates a virtual football game, but is based on the historical performance of the teams and players. It tries to predict and replicate how the match itself would play out, had it been played in reality.

Esports

Esports betting is becoming more and more popular. This is not just on the FIFA and NBA 2K sim esports, but also the more unique esports, like CSGO and DOTA2. It all comes down to the best betting sites in Kenya promoting them more on their sites and making them more accessible.

Lottery

Lottery betting has been popular around the word for decades and has become equally popular now in Kenya. You don't actually buy a lottery ticket, but rather, bet on what you think the outcome of the lottery draw will be. The betting is fast, easy and frequent.