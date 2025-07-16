Mediamax points fingers in planned redundancy move

Mediamax Network Limited has issued a formal notice to its staff, signalling its intention to declare several positions redundant as part of a broader strategic restructuring.

The internal memo, signed by the Chief Executive Officer on July 14, 2025, outlines the company’s plan to streamline its operations and align itself with current market demands amid ongoing industry disruptions.

Adapting to a changing media landscape

The media house, which owns K24 TV, Kameme TV, and several radio and digital platforms, says it is reorganising to respond to emerging trends, technological shifts and financial pressures.

Mediamax Network Limited is undertaking a strategic restructuring and reorganisation of its business operations to enhance overall efficiency and effectiveness in response to evolving market dynamics, including digital transformation, innovation, shifting client needs and introduction of punitive regulations by the Government of Kenya.

The company has cited rapid advancements in technology, a shrinking clientele base, and a significant drop in business volumes over the past two years as contributing factors to the decision.

Mounting external pressures

The media industry in Kenya has faced a turbulent period, and Mediamax is not immune.



The memo pointed to policy decisions by the National Government that have affected advertising revenue, including the single-sourcing of one media entity for public sector advertising.

Additionally, the company says it has been severely impacted by delays in the settlement of pending bills from both the National and County Governments, and by restrictions on gambling and betting advertisements, which were once a major source of income for many media outlets.

Staff optimisation exercise underway

As part of the restructuring, Mediamax has begun a staff optimisation process that will review roles across all departments, consolidate overlapping functions, and assess skill alignments.

The company will conduct an evaluation and staff optimization exercise, which may involve re-aligning operations, streamlining staffing levels, and consolidating roles within the organisation.

Although the number of affected employees has not yet been confirmed, the company has made it clear that redundancies will affect various departments.

Notice period and employee support

The redundancy notice takes effect from July 15, 2025, and will run through to August 15, 2025. During this time, the company will seek to redeploy affected staff where possible.

Employees whose roles are declared redundant will receive their terminal dues in line with the Employment Act, 2007 and their employment contracts. These will include: