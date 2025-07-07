Tatu City has announced the official opening of Jabali Towers, a premier mixed-use, high-rise development that redefines sustainable living, working, and leisure in Africa’s business and lifestyle hub.

Jabali Towers is located in the heart of Tatu Central, Tatu City’s business and living district.

The development spans a total built-up area of 88,000 sqm, with its two residential towers rising 20 and 31 storeys. Jabali Towers is surrounded by a 150-room hotel, a retail district with 35 shops and 15 restaurants, and Grade A office space.

Residents of the new facility, comprising over 350 apartments – studios and 1-3-bedroom units – have exclusive access to lifestyle and wellness amenities including a fitness centre, infinity pool, spa, landscaped gardens, and co-working areas as well as a food court.

“What sets Jabali Towers apart is not just its scale or majestic design, but the environment it’s in,” said Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour, the owner and developer of Tatu City

“With Tatu City’s Special Economic Zone benefits, world-class infrastructure, and over 100 businesses, investors are buying into a fully functioning and sustainable city, not a promise. And the lifestyle at Tatu City is unbeatable, with over 100km of exercise trails, picturesque lakes, and flourishing wildlife.”

The launch of Jabali Towers comes amid growing demand for investment-grade real estate in Africa, particularly developments that integrate infrastructure, services, and long-term economic planning.

As Kenya’s first operational mixed-use Special Economic Zone, Tatu City offers a de-risked environment for both commercial and residential investors, underpinned by modern infrastructure, regulatory clarity, and business-friendly tax incentives.

From an investment perspective, Jabali Towers presents an attractive opportunity. Investors are projected to earn annual returns of between 15% and 25%, subject to market conditions, combining residential rental yields and capital appreciation.

Furthermore, Tatu City’s fully integrated property and tenancy management services support a turnkey experience, particularly for diaspora investors seeking professionally managed assets with limited administrative burden.

Designed by Spectrum, an award-winning architecture firm with projects across the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Georgia, Jabali Towers fuses modernist form with Kenyan cultural expression.

The towers’ façade is inspired by traditional beadwork, with design elements reflecting branching forms and the red-copper soils of Kiambu County. The interiors feature a modern, organic aesthetic, creating harmony between the architecture and the surrounding landscape.

Adjacent to Jabali Towers is Eneo at Tatu Central, a Grade A mixed-use retail and commercial office development and home to leading brands and institutions.

These include CCI Global’s 5,000-seat call centre, AAR Healthcare, Tamambo by Tamarind Group, Safaricom, NCBA, Prime Bank, I&M Bank, CleanFax, Optum Health Pharmacy, Grand Reserve, Sweeven Cafe, and ViAfrika homeware, underscoring the economic vibrancy of the district.

Tatu City, Rendeavour’s flagship development in Kenya, welcomes 25,000 people daily who live, work, and study within its thriving community.

The city hosts over 100 businesses, including Emirates Logistics, Heineken, Cold Solutions, CCI Global, Ace Autofix, Dormans, FullCare, Kärcher, CKL, Naivas, NCBA, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Hewatele, Freight Forwarders Solutions, Tamarind Group, ADvTECH, Friendship Group, Bakels, Novis, and Davis & Shirtliff.