Safaricom named Africa’s Most Admired Brand at 2025 Brand Africa Awards

24 June 2025 at 17:12
The 2025 Brand Africa Awards come as Safaricom celebrates its 25th anniversary.
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa during the company’s H1 2024 earnings presentation.
Safaricom PLC has once again cemented its position as a leading force in the continent’s brand landscape, after it was named the Most Admired Brand in Africa at the 2025 Annual Brand Africa Awards.

Established in 2010, Brand Africa set to inspire a brand-led African renaissance to drive Africa’s competitiveness. The awards initiative uses research and consumer surveys to rank and celebrate leading brands in Africa.

The telco has won the award for the second consecutive year while also bagging four different awards in other categories underscoring its leadership in mobile money, internet services and voice and data communications.

The awards include:

  1. Most Admired African Brand, 

  2. Most Admired Brand – Telecommunications, 

  3. Most Admired African Brand – Contributing to a Better Africa, 

  4. Most Admired African Brand – Doing Good for Society and the Environment and 

  5. Grand Prix Winner - For exceptional purpose led brand excellence and steadfast commitment to sustainability, social impact and building better Africa. 

“These awards are a true reflection of what Safaricom stands for, putting purpose at the heart of everything we do.

"From transforming lives through technology to championing sustainability and empowering communities, we are proud to be part of Africa’s journey toward shared prosperity. We dedicate this recognition to our customers, employees and partners who continue to inspire our mission every day and for the last 25 years,” said Dr Peter Ndegwa, CBS, CEO, Safaricom PLC.

Safaricom CEO Dr Peter Ndegwa

The 2025 Brand Africa Awards come as Safaricom celebrates its 25th anniversary. This milestone year underscores its unwavering commitment to innovation, customer obsession and building a more inclusive digital future for Africa. 

#FeatureBySafaricomPLC

