Smartphone that finally solves 2 big headaches set for launch in Kenya

If you’ve been hunting for a mid-range phone that finally stops frustrating you with grainy evening portraits and a battery that quits before your day does, then listen up.

vivo V60 Lite is about to drop in Kenya starting November 5th , and it’s bringing some serious flagship energy, especially in the camera and power departments.

With the 5G model expected to kick off around Sh42,999, this phone isn't just an upgrade, it's a solution to the everyday mobile struggles we know too well.

The two biggest headaches, solved!

Simply put, the V60 Lite 5G solves your two biggest mobile nightmares: taking amazing photos even in terrible lighting, and battery anxiety.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is why vivo calls it the "Travel Portrait Perfect Partner".

Problem 1: Bad lighting blues - grainy, harsh, or dark photos

We’ve all been there: You're at a vibey dinner spot, a late-night show, or just catching the sunset with friends, but your phone camera can't handle it.

The flash is too harsh, or the photo is too dark and grainy. It’s frustrating!

V60 Lite promises travel-ready photography and power

ADVERTISEMENT

The V60 Lite Solution: Forget that harsh, blinding light you call a flash. The V60 Lite introduces the third generation of vivo's AI Aura Light Portrait 3.0, which acts like a pocket-sized, professional studio light.

Soft glow, not a spotlight

This system is engineered to be twice as bright and covers an area 4.2 times larger, all while delivering light that is 73 times softer than a regular flash.

The result? Natural, glowing portraits where your skin tones look balanced and beautiful, even under tricky neon lights.

The powerhouse lenses

ADVERTISEMENT

The phone packs a main camera with a 50 MP Sony sensor and a 32 MP HD selfie camera.

Both lenses support cinematic 4K video recording which is perfect for making your travel vlogs or TikToks look pro.

Problem 2: Battery anxiety, constantly searching for a socket

Whether you’re stuck in traffic, hiking Ngong Hills, or just having a busy day running errands, seeing your battery dip into the red zone is stressful.

Who remembers to carry a power bank everywhere?

ADVERTISEMENT

The V60 Lite brings relief with a 6500 mAh BlueVolt Battery. This massive capacity means you can use your phone, take photos, stream music, and browse social media without constantly stressing about finding a wall socket.

Full Tank in Under an Hour

Even when you eventually run low, the blazing-fast 90W FlashCharge is a lifesaver.

It blasts the 5G version from 1% to 100% charged in just 52 minutes. Now that’s speed we can appreciate!

Plus, vivo assures us the battery is built for the long haul, maintaining its efficiency for up to five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

V60 Lite promises travel-ready photography and power

V60 Lite 5G is built for Kenyan life

Let’s be honest: life in Kenya can be dusty and occasionally wet but the V60 Lite is built ready.

It boasts an IP65 rating for Dust and Water Resistance. Caught in a surprise shower? No drama.

It even has genius features like One-Tap Water/Dust Ejection and Greasy/Wet-Hand Touch functionality, so you can use it even with slightly wet hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can pick yours up in two sleek colours: the understated Elegant Black or the cool, confident Titanium Blue.

Seriously smart AI tools

Plus, this phone is seriously smart. It’s packed with AI assistants: AI Four-Season Portrait: (5G exclusive) This is just a fun feature, imagine turning your portrait into a spring, summer, autumn, or winter scene with one tap!

AI Erase 3.0: That annoying tourist or jamaa who walked into your perfect shot? AI Erase 3.0 makes them disappear intelligently.

Productivity Power: It integrates powerful AI tools like Google Gemini, AI Captions, and AI Note Assist to help you summarise notes, translate text, and generally manage your life efficiently.

Key specs at a glance

The vivo V60 Lite is a breath of fresh air for the mid-range market. It takes the two biggest problems, poor night photos and short battery life, and solves them brilliantly.

ADVERTISEMENT

With its durability and strong performance specs, it's a solid choice for anyone in Kenya looking for a powerful, dependable, and aesthetically pleasing device.

Keep an eye out for it in stores from November 5th !

Key specs at a glance vivo V60 Lite 5G version:- Price (Est.): V60 Lite 5G Sh42,999 (V60 Lite 4G: 34,999)

Main Camera: 50 MP Sony + 8 MP Ultra-Wide

Selfie Camera: 32 MP HD

Battery: 6500 mAh BlueVolt

Charging: 90W FlashCharge

Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo

Durability: IP65 Dust & Water Resistant

