Latest Kenyan Local Business News & Headlines

Tabitha Karanja's son takes over at Keroche after resolution of KRA tax disputeKeroche Breweries announces comeback after closure following KRA dispute
Dr James Mwangi lands 2nd global appointment in just a monthThe board includes policymakers, academics, business leaders, and media figures from around the world.
Sugar prices to rise as new levy takes effect in FebruaryThe levy will apply to both locally produced and imported sugar, with local sugar millers remitting it directly and sugar importers paying based on the cost of insurance and freight (CIF).
Gov't takes first step in rescuing debt-ridden National OilThe disbursement comes at a time when NOCK is grappling with severe financial instability
KRA probe reveals Morara Kebaso’s massive income from 5 companies KRA has summoned Morara Kebaso after investigating bank accounts and mobile money accounts linked to him
ASUS unveils the 2025 ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet [PHOTOS]Features of the 2025 ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Tablet from ASUS
Profile of newly appointed CBK Deputy Governor Gerald NyaomaNyaoma has served on the Board of the SACCO Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA) as an Alternate Member to the Governor
Data shows Kenya's slow economic growth in 2024Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics showed that Kenya recorded slow economic growth compared to the previous year
Detailed overview of M-PESA transaction feesFor registered users, transactions under Sh100 are free
How to register & withdraw cash using Pochi la BiasharaPochi la Biashara has enabled business owners streamline their payment processes, enhance their financial organisation, and provide an efficient payment option
Millions Ndindi Nyoro will pocket as Kenya Power investment pays off handsomelyNdindi Nyoro’s investment in Kenya Power has not only positioned him to earn a handsome dividend but has also significantly appreciated in value.
Insurance watchdog dispels allegations about S.K. Macharia's companyThe situation at the S.K Macharia-owned company has been complicated by ownership disputes and allegations of fraudulent documentation concerning the company's shareholding.
Honda, Nissan announce merger that will shake up global car market rankingsHonda, Nissan and Mitsubishi (a member of the Nissan Alliance), will create the 3rd largest vehicle manufacturer in terms of car sales
KRA announces new tax rates for alcohol, sugar, plastics, others productsThe new tax rates affect items like alcohol, tobacco, sugar, plastics, and gambling
After 5 years, Etihad Airways brings back Nairobi-Abu Dhabi flightsEtihad Airways has officially resumed flights between Nairobi and Abu Dhabi after a five-year hiatus
Career journey of new Kenya Bankers Association CEO Raimond MolenjeMolenje, who has been with the Association since 2018, has been serving as Acting CEO
From Africa to Washington DC: 4 startups thriving under J.P. Morgan's acceleratorFour African startups—LyfPlus, Rexial, Cargoplug, and Apexloads—have recently gained significant momentum through their participation in the Techstars Washington DC accelerator program, powered by J.P. Morgan.
Ruto signs 7 bills to fast-track his Bottom-Up agendaPresident William Ruto has signed into law seven bills, which will impact ordinary Kenyans, businesses, and government agencies.