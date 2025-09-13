Here are the top 10 cities & countries in Africa where the most rich people live

The Africa Wealth Report 2025 released by Henley & Partners in partnership with New World Wealth has established that South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco and Kenya hold more than half of the continent’s private wealth.

The report which is a comprehensive review of Africa’s private wealth, along with a ranking of the wealthiest countries and cities in the continent and offers crucial insights into the distribution of private wealth in Africa and emerging trends.

South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Kenya are the wealthiest countries in the continent, with Africa’s wealthiest cities also found in the five countries.

File image of Nairobi City skyline

East and Central Africa is represented by Kenya which is ranked at position five with 6,800 dollar millionaires, with 16 centimillionaires (people having a net worth of more than 100 million USD) and no dollar billionaire.

The only dollar billionaire in East and Central Africa is Tanzanian tycoon, Mohammed Dewji who is also among the wealthiest individuals in the continent.

List of wealthiest countries in Africa

While the number of dollar millionaires declined by 5% in the continent between 2015 and 2025, Kenya reported an increase of 14% within the period.

South Africa (41100 millionaires, 112 centimillionaires and 8 billionaires) Egypt (14800 millionaires, 49 centimillionaires and 7 billionaires) Morocco (7500 millionaires, 35 centimillionaires and 4 billionaires) Nigeria (7200 millionaires, 20 centimillionaires and 3 billionaires) Kenya (6800 millionaires, 16 centimillionaires and 0 billionaires) Mauritius (4800 millionaires, 14 centimillionaires and 0 billionaires) Algeria (2700 millionaires, 10 centimillionaires and 1 billionaires) Ghana (2600 millionaires, 8 centimillionaires and 0 billionaires) Namibia (2500 millionaires, 4 centimillionaires and 0 billionaires) Ethiopia (2400 millionaires, 7 centimillionaires and 0 billionaires)

List of wealthiest cities in Africa

Cities in South Africa are the wealthiest, taking six slots in the top ten with Cairo, Nairobi, Lagos and Casablanka also making it to the list as detailed below.

Johannesburg (11700 millionaires, 24 centimillionaires and 2 billionaires) Cape Town (8500 millionaires, 35 centimillionaires and 3 billionaires) Cairo (6800 millionaires, 29 centimillionaires and 5 billionaires) Nairobi (4200 millionaires, 10 centimillionaires and 0 billionaires) Cape Winelands (region) (3800 millionaires, 18 centimillionaires and 3 billionaires) Umhlanga & Ballito (3700 millionaires, 11 centimillionaires and 0 billionaires) Lagos (3600 millionaires, 12 centimillionaires and 2 billionaires) The Garden Route (region) (3200 millionaires, 5 centimillionaires and 0 billionaires) Casablanca (2900 millionaires, 11 centimillionaires and 1 billionaires) Pretoria (2300 millionaires, 4 centimillionaires and 0 billionaires)