Profile of new NMG CEO Geoffrey Odundo, education background, career history

Geoffrey Odundo has been appointed as the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nation Media Group (NMG), effective 7th April 2025.



His appointment follows the retirement of Stephen Gitagama in July 2024. Odundo has experience in the financial services sector, particularly in investment banking and capital markets.

Background in Capital Markets

Odundo has spent 28 years in the financial services sector, with 22 of those years in capital markets.



From 2015 to 2024, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), where he oversaw market operations and various initiatives. Before this role, he held positions in investment banking and asset management.

Professional experience

Before joining NMG, Odundo was the Group Executive Advisor at CPF Group. He was also the first Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kingdom Securities.



He has been involved in advisory roles in corporate finance and asset management in both the public and private sectors.

READ ALSO: Oliver Mathenge reflects on achievements as he exits Nation Media Group

Odundo has also been part of various organisations, including:

The Kenya Association of Stock Brokers and Investment Banks (as Director and Board Secretary)

The Financial Standards Committee at the Kenya Bureau of Standards (as Chairman)

The Nairobi Securities Exchange PLC (as Board Director)

The Central Depository and Settlement Corporation (CDSC) Limited (as Director)

NSE Clear Limited (as Director)

The NSE Fidelity Funds (as Trustee)

The REITs Association of Kenya (as Vice-Chairman)

The World Federation of Exchanges (as a Working Committee Member)

The Institute of Certified Investment Financial Analysts (as Council Member)

The Africa Securities Exchanges Association (as Board Member)

The East African Securities Exchanges Association (as Director)

The Thomson Reuters Africa Customer Advisory Network (as a Member)

Education and academic background

Odundo holds a PhD in Business Administration and Management from the University of Nairobi (pursuing).



He also has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Strategic Management from the United States International University - Africa and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics and Economics from Egerton University.



Additionally, he has completed the Advanced Management Program (AMP) at Strathmore Business School.

Role at Nation Media Group

As he takes over at Nation Media Group, Odundo is expected to oversee the company's operations and strategic direction.



His appointment comes at a time when the media industry is adapting to changing consumption patterns and technological advancements.