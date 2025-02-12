Some matches are made in heaven

This Valentine’s season, we celebrate the magic of brand love the connections we foster between our clients and their audiences. And what better way to illustrate this than through our partnership with Coca-Cola?

At Pulse, we don’t just create campaigns we curate love stories. We play matchmaker, ensuring that brands find their perfect audience, just like a match made in heaven.

Some brands are highly specific about their ideal partner and their target audience (TA). They know what they want, and they won’t settle for less. That’s where we come in.

Coca-Cola is a brand that understands the power of connection. Whether it's the fizzy excitement of a Coke-flavoured OREO or the nostalgic warmth of a Christmas campaign, every interaction must feel right.

Like a seasoned matchmaker, we help Coca-Cola find and engage its audience in a way that feels organic, exciting, and unforgettable.

A Love Story of Flavour

When Oreo partnered with Coca-Cola to launch the Coke-flavoured OREO cookies , it wasn’t just about introducing a new product, it was about creating a moment.

A moment where two beloved brands, each with a passionate following, came together in a perfect pairing. Some matches are simply meant to be.

Our role? To introduce this love story to the right audience, using our expertise to ensure the messaging resonated with those who would appreciate it most.

Through strategic storytelling, digital engagement, and creative content, we helped amplify this delicious romance, ensuring it reached and delighted the perfect audience.

Music has a way of bringing people together, crossing borders, bridging cultures, and creating moments that stay with us forever. That’s exactly what Coke Studio embodies, and at Pulse, we’ve had the privilege of amplifying this connection through powerful storytelling and strategic engagement.

As a platform that celebrates collaboration and creative expression, Coke Studio isn’t just about music—it’s about the shared experience between artists and fans. Our role has been to ensure that these stories don’t just exist in a studio or on a stage, but resonate deeply with the right audience.

Through digital amplification, audience engagement, and culturally relevant storytelling, Pulse has helped extend the Coke Studio experience beyond just music lovers, bringing its energy to Gen Z, trendsetters, and pop culture enthusiasts.

Whether it’s through interviews, behind-the-scenes content, or real-time conversations on social platforms, we’ve ensured that every beat, every lyric, and every story finds its perfect audience.

Christmas with Coke

The holidays are all about love, joy, and togetherness, values Coca-Cola embodies effortlessly. Their Christmas campaigns are a testament to this, bringing communities together with the timeless magic of sharing a Coke.

We at Pulse took this love story and helped it reach the hearts of millions, ensuring that every message was conveyed exactly as envisioned.

Through digital storytelling, strategic content placement, and audience engagement, we ensured that Coca-Cola’s Christmas campaign wasn’t just seen, it was felt.

Like any great love story, it wasn’t just about being in the right place at the right time; it was about creating lasting connections that evoke real emotion.

Love That Lasts

Great relationships aren’t built overnight, they thrive on consistency, creativity, and a deep understanding of each other’s needs. That’s why our partnership with Coca-Cola continues to grow, built on a shared passion for storytelling, innovation, and audience engagement.

At Pulse, we don’t just create campaigns, we create chemistry. And when the perfect match is made, the results speak for themselves. Cheers to Coca-Cola, to brand love, and to many more perfect pairings in the future!