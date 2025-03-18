6 businesses that reap big from Nairobi’s daily traffic jams

Nairobi’s notorious traffic congestion is a daily frustration for commuters. Besides high fuel prices, uncomfortable passengers, and occasional bedbug infestations in some matatus, traffic jams remain a top concern.

From Jogoo Road to Lang’ata Road, Thika Road, and Waiyaki Way, no one is spared. If your timing coincides with peak traffic hours, you are bound to experience long delays.



Despite costing Kenya’s economy over Sh100 billion annually in lost productivity, Nairobi’s traffic congestion supports several businesses, both directly and indirectly.

This article explores the industries that thrive amid the city’s gridlock.

1. Hawkers and street vendors

Nairobi’s street vendors operate on the mantra: If you can’t come to us, we will come to you.



During heavy traffic, hawkers take advantage of idle commuters, selling a variety of products such as sweets, toys, motor vehicle accessories, fruits, and snacks.



Many vendors prefer the morning rush hour when commuters are still in good spirits and more willing to make purchases. Some even board matatus to market their goods directly to passengers.

2. Advertising industry

The advertising industry, particularly billboards, heavily depends on Nairobi’s slow-moving traffic.

When vehicles are at a standstill or crawling through congestion, passengers have more time to take in the messages displayed on billboards.

Additionally, as night falls, illuminated billboards become even more prominent.



Radio stations also capitalise on rush-hour traffic by running high-value advertisements, knowing that many drivers and passengers are tuned in during these peak periods.

3. Fuel stations

Long hours in traffic mean increased fuel consumption, as idling engines continue to burn fuel. This, in turn, forces motorists to refuel more frequently, keeping fuel stations busy.



Many stations also benefit from complementary services such as car washes and convenience stores, which see more foot traffic due to prolonged commutes.

4. Boda boda sector

The boda boda industry, one of Kenya’s largest informal sectors, thrives in Nairobi’s traffic chaos. Commuters in a hurry often ditch vehicles for boda bodas, which navigate through congestion faster.



This sector not only provides quick transport solutions but also creates employment opportunities for thousands of riders.

5. Mechanics and vehicle repair shops

Prolonged hours in traffic contribute to wear and tear on vehicles, increasing the demand for mechanics and spare parts dealers.



From overheating engines to worn-out brakes, many motorists find themselves in need of servicing after enduring Nairobi’s relentless gridlock.

6. Real estate and property development

With traffic jams making daily commutes unbearable, many Nairobians prefer to live closer to their workplaces.

This demand has led to increased real estate investments in areas near the Central Business District (CBD) and other key commercial hubs.