The making of Mike Otieno, president and co-founder of Wowzi

When Kenya went into its first COVID-19 lockdown in early 2020, brands scrambled to connect with consumers through digital channels.

For Mike Otieno, a strategist with a background in consulting and technology, the moment provided an unexpected proving ground.

Months earlier, he and two partners had registered Wowzi, a platform designed to link everyday social media users with businesses seeking authentic online engagement. Within weeks, their idea was being tested at scale.

Mike studied at Upper Hill High School before earning a degree in Business Management with a focus on Business Information Systems at Moi University.

Wowzi President and Co-Founder Mike Otieno

Career Before Wowzi

Otieno’s professional journey traversed multiple sectors. He worked in roles spanning partnerships, communications, and programme coordination at organisations such as Palladium Group, McKinsey Social Initiative, and Evidence Action.

He also held positions at AITEC Africa and engaged in community-building through InterNations.

In Nairobi, he briefly served as an Uber brand ambassador, a detail later highlighted in a Mastercard profile.

Founding of Wowzi

In late 2018, Otieno joined Brian Mogeni and Dr. Hassan Bashir to develop a platform tailored for “nano” and “micro-influencers” who are ordinary social media users with modest followings but strong trust within their circles.

By early 2019, the concept had been formalised, and Wowzi was incorporated.

The platform officially went live just before the pandemic, which accelerated its adoption as companies sought decentralised, digital campaigns.

Wowzi President and Co-Founder Mike Otieno

Growth and Scale

From its Nairobi base, Wowzi has expanded into Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa.

By September 2024, Mastercard reported the platform had attracted 200,000 creators, facilitated about 500,000 paid gigs, and worked with over 200 client companies, including Coca-Cola, Netflix, Safaricom, and Nestlé.

The company raised US$3.2 million in early-stage funding between 2020 and 2021, led by 4DX Ventures with participation from firms such as LoftyInc Capital, Afropreneur Angels, and Future Africa.

Wowzi President and Co-Founder Mike Otieno

Recognition and Partnerships

Otieno and Mogeni were listed in Business Daily’s Top 40 Under 40 in 2021, signalling recognition of their role in shaping Kenya’s digital economy.

Under Otieno’s leadership, Wowzi has formed several high-profile collaborations.

In 2024, the company partnered with Mastercard and Masria Digital Payments to roll out digital cards, including wearable formats, allowing creators to receive payments securely.

A year earlier, it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Africa Digital Media Institute to train and empower one million young creators.

In February 2025, Wowzi also entered a partnership with TikTok and Aleph to improve advertiser access to the short-video platform in Kenya while offering training to local creators.

Contributions to the Creator Economy

Otieno has consistently argued that nano- and micro-influencers deliver more authentic connections for African audiences compared to celebrity-driven campaigns.

His public commentary emphasises the importance of paying creators reliably and building financial inclusion into the digital economy.

At industry events, including an INMA webinar in 2023, he outlined how influencer-led strategies can also support media companies by enabling new revenue models.

Wowzi President and Co-Founder Mike Otieno

Public Stance and Philosophy

Otieno often frames Wowzi’s mission as transforming social media fluency into dignified work.

He has described the platform as a “Covid baby,” noting that the pandemic sped up acceptance of creator-driven marketing.

He also frequently calls for long-term partnerships between brands and influencers, arguing that consistency produces more meaningful impact.

Legacy and Impact

While Otieno maintains a relatively low personal profile, his work with Wowzi has placed him at the centre of Africa’s growing creator economy.

In less than a decade, the platform has created hundreds of thousands of paid opportunities, channelled venture funding into the sector, and influenced how brands approach influencer marketing on the continent.

His contribution lies not only in building a marketplace but in pushing conversations about authenticity, financial empowerment, and digital skills, issues that continue to shape the future of work for young Africans.

Wowzi President and Co-Founder Mike Otieno

Mike Otieno’s Role at IATF 2025 and CANEX 2025

Kenyan entrepreneur and Wowzi co-founder Mike Otieno played a notable role at the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2025 and Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) 2025, events that highlighted the growing importance of Africa’s creative economy.

On 6 September 2025, Otieno led a Funding Masterclass at IATF in partnership with HEVA Fund. The session, titled “Unlocking Creative Capital: From Promise to Practice”, examined how creative entrepreneurs can turn ideas into investable opportunities.

It addressed gaps between creative talent and financial access, offering practical insights into sustainable funding models for Africa’s cultural industries.

At CANEX 2025, Otieno joined sector leaders George Gachara and Wakiuru Njuguna to discuss strategies for scaling creative capital.

The CANEX programme, which runs alongside IATF, is dedicated to supporting the continent’s creative and cultural industries.

His contributions focused on financial inclusion, investment readiness, and equipping young creators with tools to thrive in a competitive market.