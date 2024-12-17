King Kaka, Nana Owiti announce end of their relationship

After 13 years together, rapper King Kaka and Nana Owiti one of the most admired celebrity couples has announced their separation, marking the end of a relationship.

In a joint statement released on their social media platforms, the couple reflected on their journey and emphasised that the decision was made after much reflection and consideration.

We honestly never thought we would one day write a statement like this, but life happens.

Throughout their relationship, the pair have raised three children whom they describe as incredible and assured the public that their well-being remains the top priority.

Over the course of 13 years, we have shared countless memories, built a life together and most importantly raised three incredible children who will always be our top priority.

The couple made it clear that the decision was not made lightly. They expressed their commitment to ensuring a respectful and supportive relationship as they transition into their new roles as co-parents.

We kindly ask for privacy and understanding during this time as we navigate this transition as a family,

Highlighting their dedication to their children, the couple stated that co-parenting with love, stability, and respect will remain at the heart of their efforts.

They are the heart of everything we do, and their happiness and well-being will always come first.

The statement also conveyed gratitude to their supporters for the love shown throughout their journey together.

While moving forward separately, they requested kindness and privacy from the public.

We are grateful for the love and support we have received throughout our journey together and we ask for your continued kindness as we take this next step.