Photos: Who was the best and worst dressed celeb at Bahati & Diana’s big day?

Celebrity couple of Diana Marua and Kevin Bahati had their big day on Saturday, March 01 with the couple launching their betting and gaming company in a star-studded event.

Celebrities who graced the occasion turned up in style, unaware of the surprise that the couple had in store for them as the reason for inviting them remained a closely-guarded secret until when Bahati made it known.

Without a doubt, some broke the bank to look good for the occasion while others glammed their look on a budget but still looked elegant after dressing in a way that that was not only tasteful but also flattering.

Betty Kyallo: Swimming with the flow of fashion

Being no stranger to red-carpet and high profile events, trust Betty to turn up in style and swim with the flow of fashion.

She knows how to dress her body and her man as well and yesterday was no exception.

Carlos

Carlos

Carlos: Flowing with the times & the season

Comedian and actor Carlos flows with the times and it was not lost to him that the vent coincided with the beginning of the Holy month of Ramadan.

Sophistication and accessories was not in his mind as he stepped out for the event with his outfit for the day reflecting the season and the theme of the event.

Mungai Eve: Grace & glamour

Grace and glamour must have been on Mungai’ Eve’s mind as she picked her attire for the day.

She graced the event with an all-white look consisting of a white coat, matched with white patterned pants, and white accessories.

Dorea Chege & DJ Dibul: Fashion for all seasons of life

The couple pulled a classy look, blending fashion with accessories for Diana and Bahati’s big day.White was the colour, with a complementing touch of gold that looked good on both of them.

Pritty Vishy: Keeping it simple & classy

Pritty Vishy kept it simple and classy with a simple white thigh-high dress.

READ: E ast African socialites who are officially off the market

White stiletto heels, a matching bag and a watch on her wrist completed the look.

Marya Okoth: Bringing the glow to the red carpet

Marya brought the glow to the event with a flowy white dressed matched with earrings and shoes that enhance her poise and grace.

Her accessories oozed class and sophistication and was not a let down to anyone who has seen the star grace the red carpet.

Alma Mutheu: Creativity and uniqueness

For social media star Alma Mutheu, creativity and uniqueness was the name of the game and reflected in her attire for the event.

She donned a well-designed thigh-high coat with golden buttons, completing her look with pink platform heels that matched with the colour of her nails.

2mbili: Fashion-forward loo

Comedian and content creator 2mbili attempted a fashion-forward look, rocking a see-through shirt with pearls.