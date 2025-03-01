Bahati & Diana launch own betting company, set wedding date: Here is all you need to know

Kenyan singer Kevin Bahati and his wife, Diana Marua had a surprise for millions of their fans on what the couple dubbed as “their big day”.

The surprise was a closely-guarded secret that neither the guests not the preacher knew.

Not even the notable personalities on the star-studded guest list knew what the event was all about.

MC Jesses and Mwalimu Rachel were the emcees of the day and did not disappoint as they kept fans online as well as those in attendance engaged.

Celebrities turn up in style

Celebrities who graced the event i nclude legendary Kenyan rapper Prezzo, Kelvin Kinuthia, Thee Pluto, DJ Dibul, Phoina Wambui, Billy Miya, Doreah Chege, Betty Kyallo, Peter Salasyah, Brown Mauzo and Ringtone.

The white-themed event at Argyle Grand Hotel saw guests turn up in style, elegantly dressed for the occasion.

Diana rocked a stylish outfit that was black and gold in colour with her make-up on point and complementing jewellery.

Bahati matched her outfit and adorned a black outfit with golden embroidery.

When the big moment came, Bahati was ushered onto the stage and appreciated those who turned up and those who tuned in to watch the event online.

Seeing people turn up in large numbers without knowing the reason for which they were invited is a blessing and an honour.

Before proudly unveiling their betting and gaming company, Bahati shared that for eleven straight months, they worked behind the scenes to make the launch possible and intentionally chose the date.

“ Tusikuwe tunamarket watu milele, Mungu atupatie zetu,” Bahati said as he wished blessings upon influencers to a level of becoming bosses, borrowing from his own experience marketing betting companies.

After the launch of Bahati.bet which is Kenya’s first ever betting company owned by a celebrity with Diana Marua will serve as the Managing Director, the singer ushered his wife to the stage .

Diana outlines the gaming company's mission

Diana noted that the company will be a force for positive good, uplifting communities, creating opportunities and changing destinies.

She committed to invest in young people, sponsoring local talents and creating opportunities for the next generation of champions to emerge as they build the brand and take it to the world.

The brand will represent excellence, opportunity and the true spirit of Kenya.

We have no shareholders in this company. God has made it possible.

Bahati confirms wedding date and its significance

On their anticipated wedding, Bahati disclosed that it is settled that they will walk down the aisle on 28 Oct 2025.