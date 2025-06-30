TikTok dancer and influencer Ajib Gathoni, recently disclosed earning Sh2.5 million from one campaign, as shared during an interview with Festive Kenya featuring fellow dancer and journalist Shiksha Arora.

This revelation, made on June 29, 2025, has ignited discussions online, particularly around the amount being "tax-free", which has raised questions about tax compliance.

Her candid admission sent ripples through social media, primarily due to the figure’s sheer magnitude and her blunt mention of tax exemption.

Ajib, who rose to fame in 2020 through her viral dance videos, has gone on to amass over a million followers on TikTok. She has also been vocal on suffering with adenomyosis.

Despite a controversial break-up with fellow Tiktok influencer, Josh Wonder, her career has since expanded, involving collaborations with brands and high-profile campaigns.

While some online users applaud Ajib’s success, others question the fairness of such high earnings, especially in a context where many face financial hardships.

The debate touches on income inequality and the transparency of earnings in the digital space, reflecting on the growing influence of social media personalities and the need for regulation in the digital economy.

Public and Social Media Reactions

The online debate has been characterised by a spectrum of responses, both on X and Instagram with most of the comments questioning if Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is aware of the fact.

A user on X remarked, "KRA is watching," suggesting concerns about tax compliance given the "tax-free" claim. This is to reflect a broader anxiety about the legal and fiscal implications of such earnings.

Another user expressed a little envy, stating, "Yaani mtu anatengeneza two million in one sitting na sisi hata hatujawahi guza 100k zikishikana," which translates to, "So someone makes two million in one sitting while we’ve never even made 100k together."

This has gone on to highlight the perceived income disparity between influencers like Ajib and the general public.

Further, the debate includes comparisons with other influencers, with some users indicating that Ajib’s earnings are significantly higher than the norm for many in the industry.

This comparison has added to the controversy, with some questioning the fairness and sustainability of such high payments for a single campaign.

This online discussion is also fueled by Ajib’s previous disclosure of earning KSh 210,000 in just three minutes during a TikTok live session.

This goes to show her lucrative position in the digital space, contributing to the perception of her as an outlier in terms of earnings, which has further intensified the debate.

Here’s How Taxes Apply to Influencers in Kenya

The government has increasingly focused on taxing the digital economy to broaden its tax base, particularly targeting influencers due to their growing economic impact.

Despite the fact that they are self-employed, influencers like Ajib are obligated to several tax requirements as stated and outlined by the KRA.

Introduced by the Finance Act 2023, the tax applies to income earned from digital content monetisation, defined as offering for payment entertainment, social, literal, artistic, educational, or other material electronically through any medium or channels.

For resident influencers, the rate is 5%, treated as advance tax, meaning it can be offset against their final income tax liability when filing annual returns. Non-resident influencers face a 20% rate, which is not offsettable.

There is a compulsory 1.5% Digital Service Tax (DST), effective from January 2021, that applies to income from any digital marketplace, which includes sponsored posts or paid advertisements on social media platforms, which is to be paid monthly.

A KRA staff member working on a computer

For resident influencers, DST is treated as advance tax, offsettable against income tax, while non-residents without a permanent establishment in Kenya pay it as a final tax.

The tax applies to services like downloadable digital content, streaming services, and subscription-based media, potentially overlapping with digital content monetisation income.

Influencers whose annual turnover exceeds KES 5 million must register for Value Added Tax (VAT) and charge 16% on their services, as per KRA regulations.

This applies to both resident and non-resident influencers meeting the threshold, ensuring larger-scale digital content creators contribute to indirect taxation.