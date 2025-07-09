TikTok personality Baba Talisha has addressed long-standing questions about his relationship with his partner, Miss Wanjey.

During a question‑and‑answer session on his Instagram Stories, a follower asked, “Are you married for real?”

Baba Talisha admitted he has not paid dowry or made the customary family introductions for Miss Wanjey.

He wrote

It’s not out of disrespect to the woman I love now; it’s because of a promise I made to the woman I once loved and lost.

My late wife may be gone, but the vow I made to her about her dowry still weighs heavy on my soul. Until I honour that, my spirit won’t rest. Some promises live beyond the grave.

The revelation came amid growing public interest in the couple’s relationship status, especially following the recent birth of their second child.

A vow remembered

Baba Talisha was married to Milka, with whom he shares a daughter, Talisha.

On August 15, 2020, the couple was involved in a tragic accident along the Thika Superhighway near Kenyatta University.

Their vehicle collided with a stationary car, killing Milka on the spot.

Their daughter, Talisha, who was in the car at the time, was critically injured and admitted to intensive care.

Baba Talisha sustained minor injuries and was treated at Mama Lucy Hospital. He later disclosed that the accident was a turning point in his life

In 2024, marking four years since the crash, Baba Talisha penned a tribute to Milka - recalling her as the source of his strength and acknowledging ongoing grief.

He wrote that before her passing, he vowed to complete all marital rites on her behalf, including dowry payment and traditional ceremonies, even if tragedy struck first.

That unfulfilled promise, he says, continues to guide his personal decisions.

Public reaction

His comments have sparked discussion across social media platforms, with many users applauding his commitment to fulfilling a promise made during his first marriage, viewing it as a profound act of loyalty

Others have expressed sympathy for Miss Wanjey, questioning whether it is fair to her while noting that she has supported him all through without formal recognition of their union.

Some have also called on him to complete the ceremonies for her sake, arguing that tradition also serves to protect and legitimize the current family.

Looking ahead

For now, Baba Talisha maintains that his next step is to fulfil his promise to Milka before beginning the traditional process with Miss Wanjey.

Baba Talisha, who built his online brand through storytelling and relatable fatherhood content, remains one of the most followed Kenyan creators on TikTok.