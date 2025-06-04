Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:GhanaKenyaHome

Dan Kauna

Articles written by the author

Lifestyle
21 May 2025

Kushikwa 101: What’s inside a Kenyan jail cell?

Kenyan jail cells: not a place you'd want to end up. We explore essential things to know about life after getting arrested and booked at a police station in Kenya. From basic amenities to social dynamics, understand the realities faced by detainees.
Suspects arrested in Ruaka, Nairobi by Kenyan police in August 2024