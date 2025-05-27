Kenyan music star Bien Aime Baraza recently appeared on The Breakfast Club, one of America’s most influential syndicated radio shows.



While on his ten-state sold-out tour in the U.S., Bien used the opportunity to speak about his career, marriage, cultural traditions, and social views, including polygamy and politics in Kenya.

The show, hosted by DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God, Jess Hilarious, and Loren Lorosa, has featured global icons and is widely respected for its thought-provoking and often unfiltered conversations. Bien’s interview was no exception.

On marriage and working with his wife Chiki

One of the more personal moments during the interview came when Bien was asked about his marriage to Chiki Kuruka, who also doubles as his manager.

“It’s beautiful. It’s been by far the most rewarding experience of my life,” Bien said when asked how it feels to be managed by his wife. He clarified that although they’ve been together for over a decade, she only took over managerial duties in the last two years.

“We’ve been together 11 years and she managed me for only the last two years. So during that entire time, it was just husband and wife. And then when I went solo, I was just like, yo, I think you need to manage me. And she was like, okay, we’re doing it for the home,” he explained.

Addressing finances in the relationship, Bien added: “The money comes to the pot. The money belongs to the family.



And she has access to all of my money, and I have access to all of hers. So we work to build a future for us and our children.”

Favourite song and flirtatious banter

During the interview, Bien was also asked about his favourite song from his album. Without hesitation, he mentioned Ma Cherie.

“It’s a tribute to you, Jess. I wrote it to you,” Bien joked with host Jess Hilarious, sparking playful back-and-forth.

This light-hearted exchange revealed a side of Bien that blends charm and humour, making him not just a musical sensation but also a charismatic personality on and off stage.

On polygamy and family background

The conversation took a more cultural turn when the hosts raised the topic of polygamy a subject often misunderstood outside Africa.

Bien shared that he comes from a polygamous family, stating: “My dad has 10 kids from six different women. I am the last of 10.”

He explained how polygamy was historically shaped by socio-economic factors in African societies. “It had everything to do with community and looking out for one another.



In some cases, a guy was polygamous because maybe his first wife couldn’t get kids. And she’d be like, let me bring a helper to see how we can do this,” he said.

However, when asked if he personally would consider polygamy, Bien was clear: “Do I want another wife? No, I don’t. Not now. No, I don’t.”

A fearless voice on politics

Bien also used the platform to reaffirm his stance on being politically vocal, even when it may be seen as risky. The artist has increasingly been known for using his influence to speak about social justice and governance issues in Kenya.

“I am not fearful about talking about politics and change in Kenya,” he said, underscoring his commitment to using his platform for more than just music.