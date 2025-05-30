Cop Shakur's next big move after dismissal from government job

Jackson Kihara, popularly known as Cop Shakur, has announced plans to sue the government following what he claims was an unlawful dismissal from the Kenya Prisons Service.

The outspoken former officer, who recently declared his interest in the Kikuyu parliamentary seat, says his dismissal was politically motivated.

Claims of unfair dismissal

In a tweet that stirred public debate, Shakur said he had officially been fired and was seeking legal redress.

“I have officially been dismissed from the Kenya Prisons Service. I am working with my lawyer to sue the government,” he wrote.

Shakur’s dismissal follows a string of disciplinary actions, including suspension, interdiction, and frequent transfers to hardship areas.



His supporters argue that the measures were a response to his vocal criticism of the government and active participation in youth-led demonstrations.

READ ALSO: Kenyans react as Shakur the Cop shares his plight after taking part in demos

Outspoken activist

Shakur rose to prominence after joining Gen Z protests against the Finance Bill 2024. He openly condemned government policies on social media and during public events, drawing both admiration and criticism.



His activism, which often positioned him against state institutions, is believed to have played a significant role in his sacking.

Despite the pressure, Shakur claims his attempts to resign from the Prisons Service were repeatedly rejected. This, he argues, left him with little choice but to continue his activism from within the system.

Public reactions mixed

Following his announcement, Kenyans on social media had mixed responses. Some praised his courage, while others felt he had gone too far by challenging the very institution that had employed him.

There were also those who advised him to explore other fields.

Arrest over toy gun

Shakur also made headlines in March 2025 when he was arrested in Naivasha after authorities found a toy gun in his possession.



The police held him for further investigation to determine whether the toy resembled a real firearm under Kenyan law.

His lawyer, Monica Mwai, condemned the detention, noting that he was not presented in court within the time frame required by law.

Despite the controversy, Shakur appeared in court wearing a T-shirt bearing the image of the late Jacob Juma, a known government critic, which further fuelled public interest.

Bid for Kikuyu MP seat

Amid the legal battles and public drama, Shakur has now turned his focus to politics. He shared a flyer announcing his intention to run for the Kikuyu parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election.

In a bold statement accompanying the poster, he declared:

I am JACKSON KURIA KIHARA, a resident of KIKUYU. I have risked and gone through a lot of trouble for standing against corruption and injustice, demanding accountability and change. Through this, God was preparing me for a bigger role in leadership.