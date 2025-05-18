Kamene Goro addresses DJ Bonez's health & claims of blocking visits by friends

Media personality Kamene Goro has put speculation on her husband's health to rest by addressing reports of his recent hospitalisation and the controversy that emerged.

Kamene who engaged her fans in a candid discussion on Saturday was asked to shed some light on David Kamau alias DJ Bonez’s health.

She downplayed any alarming reports on DJ Bonez's heath, clarifying that he is in good condition with nothing to worry about at this time.

She further slammed those who are pretending to be concernmd on his health but are only make enquiries to gather rumours that they will afterwards spreadd, leding to misinformation and idsinformation.

The media personality directed those with more questions to ask her husband, noting that humanity dictates that someone who is unwell is supported.

He’s well. Feel free to ask him. Also, I believe humanity dictates that when someone is not well, you support, don’t ask for udaku purposes. So if you had helped, you would know.

Admitting that the past few weeks had been tough, Kamene delved into the controversial period that followed reports of DJ Bonez's admission to hospital with health complications.

It’s been a bit hard, but God is good. Thank you so much for the love,” Kamene wrote in response to a fan who sought to know how she has been

Fans also sought to know the truth behind claims that she had blocked some of her husband's friends from seeing him in hospital.

Blogger Njambi Feverignited a fire when she claimed that some of DJ Bonez’s friends had accused Kamene of blocking them from accessing her husband during his hospitalisation with the claims getting traction.

No, it’s not true. So much misinformation has been peddled about me about this situation . I’ve been maligned on outrageous levels. All I will say is you don’t know anything.

The couple has supported each other through the health challenges that they have encoutered, with Kamene sharing her powerful reflections after she was admitted in hospital for a surgery last year.

Finally been discharged to embark on the hardest part of my recovery. God is good. This journey really taught me a lot about my support system. And I'm honestly so happy to learn all I'm learning in this particularly tough phase of this year.

The couple walked down the aisle in a glamorous ceremony in 2023 that caught many by suprise.