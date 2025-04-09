Media personality Kamene Goro has addressed the backlash that followed her recent comments urging young women to date multiple partners before settling down.



Speaking on live radio, Kamene shared her views on exploring love and relationships in one's youth—a message that was later criticised and, according to her, misunderstood.

Kamene’s original message on dating multiple people

In her initial remarks, Kamene encouraged young people not to restrict themselves to one romantic partner while still exploring life and love.

How are you going to know what you like if you are stuck with one frog? You've only kissed one frog—how are you going to know what you like or don't like in a man if you're going to limit yourself to one?

She went on to advise her listeners to embrace the idea of dating various people simultaneously, not just to find the right match but also to learn more about themselves in the process.

Date them at the same time. But what I'm just saying is, don't limit yourself to one person. Allow your youth to be full of experiences because experiences teach you, okay? There's no better teacher than life itself.

Kamene argued that dating widely in one’s youth was not just about romance but a form of self-discovery.



She challenged the idea of being in long-term relationships too early in life, saying that it could deny young women the opportunity to understand love in its many forms.

When you're young, you can fall in love several times. So why are you going to deny yourself that fulfilling full love experience by tying yourself down to one person in your youth?

Kamene also underscored the importance of variety in dating, citing different preferences and experiences:



Do I want to be taken on movie dates? Am I a stay-inside-the-house kind of chick? Do I want a bad boy? Do I want her born again? Do not limit yourself in your youth, okay?

Public reaction and misinterpretation

Following the viral clip of her remarks, Kamene faced criticism from various quarters, with some interpreting her message as promoting promiscuity and irresponsibility among young women.



Critics accused her of encouraging a ‘reckless’ dating lifestyle and disregarding the value of commitment and stability.

However, Kamene insists that her comments were taken out of context and that many people failed to listen to her full statement.

I see everyone is out here wilding about my most recent baby girl moment. First of all, I would like to encourage you to actually watch the video, okay? Because I feel like people are taking it way, way out of proportion.

A call for responsible exploration

Addressing the backlash, Kamene emphasised that her advice was grounded in responsibility and self-awareness, not recklessness.

I said this should all be done within the scope of responsibility. I'm not saying go out there and just be with anyone and everybody recklessly, right?"

Importantly, Kamene distinguished between dating and being sexually involved with multiple partners, a distinction she says critics failed to appreciate.

I said dates. I did not say go and have sex with everybody. No, no, no. I did not say go and sleep with four men at the same time. No, no, no. I said date, okay?

Her clarification aimed to dispel the notion that she was promoting irresponsible behaviour. Instead, Kamene reiterated that her advice was about learning through experience and making informed decisions in relationships.

It's important for you to go out there and see what's out there, to know what you like, okay? Stop making it seem like I'm trying to encourage young girls to be irresponsible. No, no, no, no, okay? Can we all calm down?