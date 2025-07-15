Morality vs. livelihood? Bien, Nviiri's split opinions over NACADA proposal

Singer Nviiri the Storyteller has thrown his weight behind NACADA’s controversial proposal to raise the legal drinking age from 18 to 21.

In an Instagram post, the artist explained how a personal experience promoting alcohol in Kayole made him rethink his role in influencing youth consumption habits.

Siku ambayo nilifanya promo ya Pombe Kayole, nilihuzunika mno kujua wangependachakula Au hela na kazi. Ndiposa ikawa safari yangu ya mwisho kutumika hivi.

He went on to caution fellow artists and influencers against promoting harmful behaviours for money or visibility.

“Chochote ambacho hakiwezi kuinua mwenzako usije ukamdanganya ni kizuri!!” he warned, directly addressing those in the creative industry who engage in such campaigns.

Nviiri

A call for accountability in the creative industry

Nviiri didn’t stop at personal reflection. He used his platform to call on creatives to embrace integrity and uphold the true value of art.

“Wasanii tukumbuke kuishi kwa ukweli. Kama unaamini mziki inalipa wacha kuuza kila kitu mbele yako,” he stated, urging musicians and content creators to be mindful of the impact their endorsements have on society.

He further advocated for institutional representation of artists in government decision-making spaces, saying:

Finally we need a body, committee or guild for artists by artist to be in this government and help make these decisions concerning the creative scene.

His comments come amid public debate over NACADA’s proposal, which forms part of a broader crackdown on substance abuse in Kenya.

Bien

Bien pushes back against the ban

While Nviiri supports NACADA’s intentions, fellow artist Bien expressed strong opposition, highlighting the economic consequences of such regulatory actions on the entertainment and advertising sectors.

In a sharply-worded post, Bien asked:

What is this fake morality? Pretending to care about the very youth they’re killing. Are we the 1st country to have these vices? Then we wonder why unemployment is so rampant!

He described the move to ban alcohol and betting advertisements as damaging to an already strained industry, especially for creatives whose income often relies on commercial endorsements.

"These banns affect creative and advertising industries heavily,” Bien said. His statement reflects the concern of many industry players who view these restrictions as limiting professional opportunities rather than addressing the root causes of youth addiction.

NACADA defends its stance

In response to critics, NACADA issued a detailed statement defending its proposal to raise the drinking age to 21.

The authority insisted that the recommendation is based on scientific evidence and global best practices aimed at reducing alcohol-related harm among youth.

“The proposal to raise the legal drinking age to 21 is a well-informed prevention strategy grounded in scientific research, public health best practices, and evidence from global success stories,” NACADA stated.

According to the agency, studies have consistently shown that postponing alcohol consumption reduces the likelihood of developing long-term addiction, engaging in risky behaviours, and suffering cognitive impairments.

“Countries like the U.S., which enforce a 21-year drinking age, report lower rates of underage drinking, drunk-driving fatalities, and alcohol-related harm compared to those with lower limits,” the statement read.

NACADA believes the proposal could strengthen enforcement efforts against underage drinking, ultimately promoting responsible alcohol use in the long term.

“This measure not only protects adolescent health but also complements broader demand-reduction efforts, fostering a culture of responsible consumption and long-term societal well-being,” they added.