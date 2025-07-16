Rashid Abdalla injects dose of wisdom after being called snobbish

Celebrated Citizen TV news anchor Rashid Abdalla has responded with calm wisdom and clarity after a man accused him of being snobbish following his rise to media stardom.

The man, who claimed they were once friends in Mombasa, alleged that Rashid went silent on him despite their shared history.

In a social media post, the man named Eddy Oloo Uduny recalled their supposed past, saying they once worked together fixing DStv cables. According to him, their friendship faded after Rashid’s breakthrough in journalism.

Rashid Abdalla the news anchor used to be my friend way back in Mombasa. He used to connect for us DStv cables and we would pay him at the end of the month.



One day, while back in the country, I saw him on TV and said wow! This is my old friend Rashid. I reached out through his Facebook page but four years later, no reply.

He went on to question whether celebrities forget people so easily or whether the silence could be blamed on fake accounts, ending with a cheeky promise that he’d respond to everyone’s messages once he becomes a celeb.

Rashid’s response

Rashid Abdalla, known for his composed demeanour, addressed the claims with a reflective and mature tone.



Rather than engage in an online spat, he used the opportunity to highlight the value of every job and the importance of honesty.

“Before responding, because this world has its own issues… Every job has its value, but it’s very important for people to know that when I finished studying journalism in Nairobi, I came and got my first job, I was employed at a radio station… and I worked there for several months,” Rashid explained to Billy and Mbaruk of Radio 47 who reached out to him.

He went on to give insight into his early career journey, listing the various odd jobs he took on before his big break.

“Other jobs I did while hustling included ballot counting. Sometimes it’s disheartening to see someone say something that’s not true,” he added.

Rashid Abdalla (Instagram)

Clarifying misconceptions

Rashid made it clear that although he respects people working in the DStv sector, the specific claims made about his work history were inaccurate.

I respect all DStv employees, but I’ve never worked there. Where I worked was at SuperSport.

He further cautioned against the trend of using unverified stories or half-truths to attract attention on social media, especially when the stories involve people’s pasts.

But let it be a lesson to others, even if it’s someone you know, when you write about them as an example, what are you trying to gain? First, stop telling lies. He says I used to install cable in Mombasa and that we struggled together.

A lesson in humility and truth