Ringtone’s complex quest for love, arrest, source of wealth & controversies

The arraignment of gospel singer Ringtone at the Milimani Law Courts on Thursday this week has seen focus shift on his activities and how his flashy lifestyle that he frequently brags about on social media is financed.

Born Alex Nyanchonga Apoko, the singer who was remanded at the Industrial Area Prison in connection with an alleged Sh50 million land fraud is no stranger to controversy with his flashy lifestyle, theatrics and controversial sentiments well known.

Early life & education

Born in Nairobi, his life was characterized by challenges that he had to overcome.

The singer claims that his mother dumped him at the doorstep of a bar frequented by his father. On the day of the incident, his father did not visit but luckily his uncle recognised him and took him home to his paternal grandmother who raised him, eking out a living by selling illicit brew.

According to his LinkedIn Profile, the singer went to Mombasa High School with part of his life also spent on the streets as a street boy struggling for survival.

Music opened new doors, ushering him to a life of luxury, fame and controversy with hits such as Pamela, Maisha Bila Yesu and Gospel Inabamba making him a household name in the industry.

Flashy lifestyle and controversies

His flashy lifestyle and controversies, including courting public attention through his adverse sentiments and theatrics have perhaps made him more popular than his music.

The singer admitted in an interview with Mambo Mseto back in 2020 that he is not talented but is famous, attributing it to the grace of God.

“Ni Msanii ambaye he is the most handsome gospel artiste in the whole continent of Africa na huyu msanii ndio the only musician mwenye he is not talented but he is famous and does good music. Kwa sababu gani? He has the grace of God he is loved by God more than everybody anything else,” said Ringtone.

Ringtone’s version of how his lifestyle is financed

Responding to allegations that his lavish lifestyle is financed by proceeds of crime such as land grabbing, the singer gave his version of how he makes his money in an interview with Kamene and Jalas in 2022, indicating that he made most of his wealth from visiting schools and selling CDs with the venture seeing him make up to Sh500,000 a week.

You want to say the Government of Kenya is not working? That I would break the law and I am not arrested? Those are just jealous people who do not want to use their heads

I am an artist who uses his brain. Jalas I met you 10 years ago when I used to tour 10 schools per week. Every school I would go [to] I got more than Sh500,000. Those are the people that gave me the money.

Bragging about his wealth, the singer placed it at Sh50 billion without substantiating his claims, a figure which many doubted.

Net worth yangu yote ni Sh50 billion . Ukiweza kupiga kama vile nimevalia...saa ya Sh10 million, viatu hapa ni Sh2 million. Trouser nlinunua kwa off market na Sh1.8 million, jacket ni Sh500,000.

He also claims to own homes in Karen and Runda.

Complicated quest for love

Love has been elusive for the singer whose public declaration for what he is looking for in a partner was as controversial as his method of searching.

The singer laid out his requirements, making it clear that his wife must not only speak in tongues but must also not have long nails.

“Prayer is an important pillar in a family. I would want a woman who prays for at least 5 hours, speaks in tongues without stopping. I pray for more than 5 hours, approximately 8 to 9 hours and that is why I am successful right now. I have succeeded due to prayers.

“I don’t a woman who has long nails, I want a woman who is hardworking and who is looking for a God-fearing good man. I am serious and I ask you to help me,” Ringtone stated in an interview back in 2019.

The requirements notwithstanding, Ringtone stunned when he professed his undying love for Ugandan Businesswoman Zari Hassan on national TV, surprising her with a Ranger Rover gift which the businesswoman turned down.

He also pegged his net worth at the time at Sh800million but failed to win Zari’s heart with the figure changing sporadically in subsequent interviews.

That he is still not married means that the search is still on even after taking to the streets with posters in his quest for love in a move that some viewed was chasing clout.

Land fraud case and arrests

He has been a guest of the state on several occasions and is a familiar face in the corridors of the courts.

From being taken to court in an ambulance and being wheeled in a stretcher to finding himself as the accused, he is a familiar face in the corridors of justice.

This week saw the singer locked up at Industrial Area Prison following a court ruling that denied him bail in connection with an alleged Sh50 million land fraud.

July 25, 2023 saw the singer arraigned in court and charged with assaulting five foreigners in addition to damaging their property.