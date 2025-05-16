Why Ringtone was denied bail in Sh50M Karen land fraud case

Popular Kenyan gospel artiste Alex Nyanchonga Apoko, better known as Ringtone, has been remanded at the Industrial Area Prison following a court ruling that denied him bail in connection with an alleged Sh50 million land fraud.

The embattled singer was arraigned on Thursday, May 15, at the Milimani Law Courts, where he appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Dolphina Alego. His co-accused, Alfred Juma Ayora, also stood trial on similar charges.

Allegations of fraudulent land acquisition in Karen

The prosecution alleges that the duo conspired to defraud Nairobi businesswoman Teresia Adhiambo Odhiambo of a 0.1908-hectare parcel of land situated in the affluent suburb of Karen.

According to court documents, the alleged conspiracy occurred on February 28, 2023, when Ringtone and Ayora reportedly colluded to unlawfully claim ownership of the land through adverse possession — a legal doctrine that allows someone to claim ownership of land under specific conditions, typically involving long-term, uninterrupted occupation.

However, the prosecution maintains that the claims were entirely fabricated. Ayora is accused of knowingly swearing a false affidavit, in which he stated he had lived on the land for over two decades — a claim that authorities insist is demonstrably false.

Ringtone's missed court dates raise suspicions

Ringtone’s arrest was precipitated by his repeated failure to attend previous court proceedings. On multiple occasions, the artist claimed illness as the reason for his absence.



Despite his legal team presenting medical documents to support the claim, Magistrate Alego dismissed them, citing concerns over their authenticity.

This ultimately led the court to issue a warrant of arrest on May 7, 2025, culminating in Ringtone’s appearance in court a week later.

Magistrate Alego ruled that both accused individuals be held in remand until Monday, May 19, when a pre-bail report will be reviewed, and a fresh determination made regarding their bail application.

Rising cases of land fraud in Nairobi

The case comes amid growing public concern over the surge in fraudulent real estate transactions in Nairobi and its environs. Many victims, including foreign investors and unsuspecting locals, have lost

Ringtone’s legal troubles mark yet another controversy for the outspoken musician, who has frequently made headlines for reasons unrelated to music.

From public spats with fellow artistes to extravagant displays of wealth, his lifestyle has often drawn both praise and criticism from fans and critics alike.

Meanwhile, the case continues to spotlight the urgent need for stronger mechanisms to protect landowners and buyers in Kenya’s increasingly volatile real estate sector.



The government has faced mounting pressure to crack down on fraudulent schemes and ensure justice for victims.