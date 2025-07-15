Senator Omtatah among voices honouring comedian Mr KK Mwenyewe

Kenya’s comedy and creative industry is mourning the loss of TikTok comedian Zakaria Kariuki, popularly known as Mr KK Mwenyewe, who passed away while receiving treatment at Kiambu Level 5 Hospital.

The young comedian gained national popularity for his satirical impersonations of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, which not only entertained but also sparked meaningful public conversations.



His sudden passing has left fans, fellow comedians, and political figures deeply shaken.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by Mr KK’s close friend and fellow comedian, Kafengo. In an emotional social media post, Kafengo announced.

We are heartbroken to announce the sudden demise of Zakaria Kariuki a.k.a Mr KK Mwenyewe. He passed away yesterday evening while undergoing medical attention at Kiambu Level 5 Hospital.

The late comedian KK Mwenyewe

Details of the illness that led to his hospitalisation remain scant at the moment, and the family has yet to release an official statement.

However, tributes have continued to pour in, with many expressing their admiration for the late comedian’s talent and humility.

A comedic voice that spoke for a generation

Mr KK Mwenyewe rose to prominence in 2022 during Kenya’s election season, thanks to his spot-on mimics of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

His short clips, often filmed in modest settings, captured the tone and speech patterns of the DP with uncanny accuracy.

But it wasn’t just the impression that drew millions of views, it was the underlying satire and fearless commentary that elevated his content.

Through humour, Mr KK offered young Kenyans a unique lens to reflect on their leaders, political climate, and society at large.

The late comedian KK Mwenyewe

Tributes from the political class

Among those who publicly mourned Mr KK’s death was Busia Senator and human rights defender Okiya Omtatah. In a heartfelt tribute, the legislator acknowledged the late comedian’s impact on public discourse:

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Zakaria Kariuki, popularly known as Mr KK Mwenyewe, a young and talented comedian whose voice resonated with the spirit of a generation.



Through satire and art, Mr KK courageously held a mirror to society, using humour not to divide, but to awaken, educate, and unite.

His ability to capture the political moment with sharp wit and authenticity was both refreshing and powerful. Kenya has lost not just a comedian, but a cultural commentator and a brave young patriot.

Fans and netizens pay tribute

Across social media platforms, Kenyans have shared their shock and sorrow, recalling the comedian’s most memorable skits and the laughter he brought into their lives.



Many described him as humble, creative, and brave in his art.

The late comedian KK Mwenyewe