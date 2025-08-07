For many, a chance encounter with a Head of State is a once-in-a-lifetime story to tell.

For radio presenter Shaffie Zele, it was the spark that ignited a remarkable career trajectory, catapulting him from a community station in Mukuru to the national airwaves of Radio Maisha.

Now, after three successful years at the top-rated station, Zele has announced his departure, closing a significant chapter that began with an unexpected presidential visit.

Radio presenter Shaffie Zele with Uhuru Kenyatta during an impromptu visit

It was a quiet Tuesday night in July 2021 when then-President Uhuru Kenyatta, on an impromptu midnight tour of Nairobi's informal settlement Mukuru kwa Ruben, walked into the studios of Ruben FM 99.9 .

Zele, mid-show, found himself in a viral moment that changed his life. The encounter shone a national spotlight on the talented presenter, and soon after, he secured a coveted position at Radio Maisha, a station he had dreamed of working for since his youth.

On August 3, 2025, Zele took to social media to announce his exit from the Standard Group-owned station.

"After three incredible years filled with beautiful memories, passionate sports conversations, and humorous presentations, it’s time for me to say goodbye to Radio Maisha," he wrote, reflecting on his journey.

Radio Maisha gave me direction, focus, and a livelihood that, Insha’Allah, will shape me into the man I’ve always aspired to be.

Radio presenter Shaffie Zele at Radio Maisha studio

In his heartfelt post, he extended his gratitude to his mentors, including former boss Anthony Ndiema for believing in him.

He also thanked current head Ann Njogu for her care and support, and veteran journalist Ali Manzu, whom he described as the best mentor any talent could ask for.

However, the farewell message also contained a cryptic note, hinting at underlying issues at Radio Maisha, which is ranked as one of the most popular stations in Kenya .

"One day, when the time is right and my courage is stronger, I’ll say everything that needs to be said," he wrote, adding, "Radio Maisha must NEVER fall. It deserves to be protected at all costs."

The intriguing statement left his fans speculating about the reasons behind his departure.

The public response was immediate and overwhelming. In a follow-up post on August 5, Zele expressed his astonishment at the outpouring of support.

"I never knew the depth of your support until now," he shared. "Your love has not only lifted my spirit, but even in my businesses, I’ve seen blessings I couldn’t imagine."

Radio presenter Shaffie Zele at Radio Maisha studio

The immense support from his listeners seemingly altered his plans. "At first, I had decided to leave the media and focus fully on my businesses," Zele admitted.

But after reading your emotional messages and goodwill comments, I’ve changed my mind. I’m now ready for a new challenge, and Insha’Allah, I’ll be back on air soon.

He also made a plea to his supporters to halt the speculation, the finger-pointing, and cursing people over what happened.