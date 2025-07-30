The Code of Conduct for Media Practice, 2025 came into force on July 29, marking a new chapter in media professionalism and accountability in Kenya.

The Code replaces the 2013 Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism and updates regulatory standards in response to shifts in technology, content creation and legal oversight.

At its core, the 2025 Code introduces clear guidelines on ethical use of artificial intelligence, mandates age‑appropriate standards to protect children and vulnerable groups, and sets rules for user‑generated content.

The Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, William Kabogo, tabled the Code following its approval by the National Assembly.

Its enactment follows a March High Court ruling that declared parts of the previous Broadcasting Code unconstitutional and instructed the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) to establish standards safeguarding minors and vulnerable individuals.

Key provisions of the 2025 code

Under the new provisions, editors and broadcasters must apply robust age‑verification measures for online content and will face sanctions for breaches.

Journalists are required to disclose the use of artificial intelligence tools in news gathering and production.

User‑generated content platforms will be compelled to moderate posts in line with the Code’s principles and establish transparent mechanisms for removing harmful material.

The Media Council of Kenya will oversee compliance through regular audits and may impose fines or suspend licences for serious violations.

The Code also creates a faster, more transparent complaints process.

A dedicated online portal will allow members of the public to submit grievances, which the Council must address within specified timelines.

The revision process drew on extensive consultations with media houses, legal experts, academia and civil society.

It is intended to bolster public trust in journalism and reinforce the defence of press freedom , while holding media practitioners to the highest professional standards.

What it means for journalists and the public

For everyday Kenyans, the new Code aims to improve the quality and safety of media content.

Parents will benefit from stronger protections for children online.

Audiences will receive clearer information about how news is produced, including any algorithmic or AI‐driven processes.

Users of social media and blogging platforms can expect more consistent moderation of harmful or misleading material.

Encourages dialogue

The Code does not introduce criminal penalties for defamation, which remains governed by the Defamation Act of 2013, but reinforces civil remedies and encourages dialogue between complainants and media outlets.

It also emphasises media literacy, calling on broadcasters and publishers to engage audiences in understanding the journalistic process.

As the Code takes effect, media organisations are required to review their editorial policies, train staff on the new rules and update their internal procedures accordingly.

The Media Council of Kenya will begin publishing compliance reports later this year to track implementation and highlight best practices.

The dawn of the 2025 Code of Conduct for Media Practice represents a decisive step towards a more accountable, transparent and principled media environment in Kenya.