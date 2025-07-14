In a historic move, FIFA introduced its first-ever halftime show at the Club World Cup Final that took place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA.

In what is considered by many a landmark moment for African music and global entertainment, Tems claimed her place on one of football’s grandest platforms, leaving an indelible mark.

The line‑up also included Colombian artists J Balvin and American singer Doja Cat with a surprise appearance by Coldplay featuring Emmanuel Kelly.

The 15-minute performance, set high above the pitch in the stadium stands, avoided traditional on-field setups to protect the playing surface, while drawing both intrigue and high expectations.

This spectacle served a noble cause, with proceeds from the show were pledged to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, with ambitions to raise USD 100 million for global access to education.

As the first African artist to headline such a show, Tems continues to symbolise the surging influence of Afrobeats and African music in general on the world stage.

The Grammy-winning artist has placed herself at the forefront of Africa’s global cultural rise, redefining how Nigerian and African creativity is viewed on the world’s most prominent stages.

Significance for Tems as a football club owner

Her FIFA performance resonates far beyond the music. It is emblematic of a cultural pivot in world sport, where now football, music and philanthropy converge.

From topping charts with standout collaborations and featuring on major Hollywood soundtracks, to becoming a part‑owner of San Diego Football Club.

Tems’ involvement as a part-owner in Major League Soccer (MLS) goes beyond mere celebrity crossover; it represents a significant shift at the crossroads of culture, sport, and empowerment.

As the first African woman to hold an ownership stake in an MLS club, she broke new ground, offering visibility and representation at one of the world's most visible platforms.

For the singer, this venture marked a turning point, from dominating music charts and becoming the most awarded African female Grammy winner, to wielding influence in football.

This signals her evolution into a multi‑sector cultural entrepreneur, harnessing her global fame to shape both the business and social narratives around sport.

It also lays a blueprint for African women to take on leadership roles across global industries, expanding horizons beyond the studio and stage.