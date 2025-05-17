Who is Alex Fine? Cassie's supportive husband who has impressed in Diddy trial

Cassie Ventura’s husband, Alex Fine has been praised for his unwavering loyalty and support for his wife through one of the most difficult periods of her life as she heals and closes a chapter characterised by allegations of abuse, surveillance, and control by

Cassie detailed her testimony of alleged assault, coercion, and psychological harm with Alex sitting quietly by her side and after four days of reliving through her experience, Alex released a statement in whish he expressed his support for Cassie while also sharing the emotions that raced through him.

"Over the past five days, the world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife freeing herself of her past.

“ I have felt so many things sitting there . I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her." Alex wrote.

The statement released after Cassie’s testimony against ex-partner Sean "Diddy" Combs who is facing charges of sex-trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution only sparked more interest on the 32-year-old who many praised as a befitting example of how spouses should support each other.

Who is Alex Fine?

Alex was born in Cincinnati and raised in Michigan where he developed a passion for sports. He played soccer as a running back at Central Michigan University, and eventually pursued a career as a personal trainer and wellness coach.

He wears many hats including personal trainer, actor, entrepreneur, and wellness coach with a modest net worth made from his career and business interests.

His company, Alex Fine Performance boasts of an enviable list of celebrities who benefit from his customized training programs for professional athletes, executives and celebrities.

Meeting Cassie

Alex met Cassie while working as her personal trainer in 2018, marking the start of a beautiful love story that continues to stand the test of time.

The singer first teased the public with their romance two moths after confirming breakup with Sean Combs.

A year later in 2019, the couple got married followed by the birth of their two daughters, Frankie Stone Fine and Sunny Cinco Fine.

Cassie is currently with months pregnant with their third child and has asked for privacy as she focuses on completing the remaining journey of her pregnancy.

Experiences that shaped Alex into a fine gentleman

Long before the Diddy scandal and subsequent trial shook the world, Alex penned a blog in which he expressed his experience growing around domestic violence .

It is this painful lived experience through that shaped his world view on protection, emotional safety and the man he wants to be.

"When I got the news that my mom had been the victim of domestic abuse and violence, I really didn’t know how to handle it. I was angry - part of me wanted to hurt the person who did this to her and the other part of me felt paralyzed." Fine wrote back in 2020.

Rather than allowing the intense anger to make him crack, Fine channeled it into running a marathon for domestic violence.

Unknown to many, the experience of listening and watching a loved one relive the horrors of abuse is not new to Alex having seen his mother give her testimony.

Watching the trial drag on for three years , and seeing my mom have to relive the memories of that violence over and over again over those three years was one of the most helpless feelings I’ve felt. I didn’t want to give in to those paralyzing feelings. So, I decided to channel my anger and feelings of helplessness by running fifty miles to bring awareness and hopefully raise some money for other victims of domestic violence.

Support for Cassie

It was no surprise when he took his place beside Cassie as she gave her testimony of her 11-year-ordeal at the hands of Diddy who almost broke her with

Notably, Alex also took to social media after CNN released a 2016 footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie at a hotel writing:

Men who hit women aren't men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men. Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved. Men who hurt women hate women