Daddie Marto & wife Koku Lwanga to host new dating reality show [Trailer]

Kenyan audiences are in for a treat this festive season as Showmax unveils its latest dating show, Nairobi Bachelor. Premiering on 6 December 2024, the 13-part series promises a refreshing take on the complexities of modern love.
Nairobi Bachelor, hosted by celebrity power couple Daddie Marto of Sue na Jonnie fame and Koku Lwanga, follows young bachelors and singletons as they navigate the highs and lows of finding their perfect match.
The show’s creators have designed an immersive experience that blends heartfelt moments, unexpected drama, and raw emotional vulnerability.
Speaking on the inspiration behind the series, show creator and director Clementina Kabutha explained.
Nairobi Bachelor was born from the desire to revolutionise the traditional dating show format.
We wanted to create a platform that mirrors the complexities of modern love, where emotional connection, shared values, and the ability to handle life's challenges are paramount.
The series incorporates a unique Baggage segment, where participants confront personal truths and decide whether to move forward despite their partner’s revelations.
A fresh, cultural take on love
Set against the vibrant urban backdrop of Nairobi, the show’s diverse cast and cultural richness set it apart from its predecessors.
Kabutha emphasised the importance of this approach.
The show’s unique premise blends real-life stories and engaging drama to strike the perfect balance between entertainment and authenticity.
Hosts bring heart and realness
Co-host Koku Lwanga shared her excitement about stepping into uncharted territory.
When the opportunity came up, I was excited and a little terrified. Hosting a show like this was completely outside my comfort zone, but I saw it as a chance to grow and embrace something new.
I have always been passionate about meaningful connections and relationships, and the idea of being part of a project that celebrates love in all its complexity felt incredibly rewarding.
Daddie Marto reflected on the evolving dynamics of dating in Kenya.
Dating in 2024 is certainly not for the faint-hearted! Nairobi Bachelor reveals that dating in Kenya is both challenging and deeply rooted in cultural nuances.
While technology has changed how we meet, the core of love - trust, respect, and vulnerability - remains the same.
Nairobi Bachelor premieres on 6 December 2024, with new episodes airing every Friday. Don’t miss this captivating journey into the realities of modern love.