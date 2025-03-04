Has church lost moral authority? Prophet Peter drugging & assault scandal [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

On the morning of Sunday, March 2nd 2025, the usually quiet town of Ruiru was thrown into turmoil. Irate youths stormed Christ Impact Church, vandalising property and demanding justice.

Their anger was directed at one man, Prophet Peter K, a flamboyant Nairobi preacher accused of sedating and assaulting fellow pastors.

For hours, tension filled the air. Shops remained shut as business owners feared for their safety. The police struggled to contain the chaos, with some residents accusing them of shielding the controversial preacher.

The preacher ultimately had to flee, and as of March 3, his whereabouts remain unknown. But how did it come to this?

The shocking allegations

Pastor Ben Gitau, one of the alleged victims, came forward with a harrowing account. He recounted how Prophet Peter K lured him under the pretext of supporting his ministry. What was meant to be a meeting of minds turned into a nightmare.

The pastor claimed that after boarding the prophet’s vehicle in Westlands, everything went blank.

He later woke up in hospital, injured and traumatised. The extent of his suffering was so severe that he required surgery at St Francis Hospital in Kasarani.

His testimony on TikTok Live sparked outrage, leading to the violent protests outside Christ Impact Church.

But beyond the individual case, this incident mirrors a larger issue within modern religious institutions.

When trust is betrayed

The church has long been a place of refuge, a sanctuary where believers seek hope, healing, and guidance. Religious leaders, often seen as the moral compass of society, hold significant influence over their followers.

In recent years, Kenya has witnessed a troubling rise in scandals involving church leaders. From financial fraud to abuse of power, faith has become a lucrative business for some.

We’ve seen it before. And just to mention a few, Pastor Paul Mackenzie convinced hundreds of his followers to fast to death. Pastor Kanyari was exposed for faking miracles for Sh310.

Pastor Ng’ang’a, once feared for his authority, is now a TikTok sensation, offering more entertainment than spiritual guidance. Only recently, an SDA pastor fatally stabbed another on the pulpit over a love triangle.

And now, Prophet Peter K’s story is just another headline in the growing list of religious scandals in Kenya.

The church: Politics with business

It’s no secret that churches have become major financial powerhouses. Some pastors live in mansions, drive top-tier cars, and travel the world, all funded by their congregants.

The pulpit, once a sacred place for teaching and worship, has in some cases become a stage for self-promotion.

Many religious leaders have built relationships with powerful figures, allowing them to operate with minimal scrutiny.

Politicians frequently use the church as a platform for gaining influence, while some pastors enjoy the financial benefits of these associations.

But while the blending of religion and politics may seem strategic, it raises concerns. Does this protect rogue preachers from facing justice? How many scandals have gone unpunished because of connections in high places?

And with many pastors, now content creators on TikTok, the line between spiritual leadership and social media influence is getting thinner by the day.

While there’s nothing wrong with using digital platforms to spread the Gospel, when does it stop being ministry and start being just another hustle?

Are church leaders pushing people away from God?

Of course, no one is perfect. “To err is human,” as they say. But when does an error stop being just a mistake and become intentional harm?

When pastors engage in wrongdoing at the expense of people’s health, safety, and peace of mind, is it still just an ‘error’?

These are the questions young Kenyans are asking. They won’t just sit back and “leave it to God.” They will call it out, question it, and, if necessary, walk away from it completely.

Remember the June 2024 Gen Z protests? They challenged authority like never before. They told the government, “You are the problem.” And now, many of them are looking at the church and saying the same thing.

Does it signal the end of time?

Some believe this is a sign of the 'end times', as described in 2 Timothy 3:1-5, which warns that in the last days, people will become 'lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive... having a form of godliness but denying its power.'

Others argue that society is normalising the abnormal, turning a blind eye to injustices committed under the guise of faith.

The rise of social media has given victims a voice, but for every case that comes to light, how many more remain in silence?

What next?

Not all churches are corrupt, and not all pastors engage in wrongdoing. There are still many who genuinely lead their congregations with honesty and faith. But repeated scandals have made people sceptical.

As Prophet Peter K remains in hiding, the people of Ruiru demand answers. If these accusations are true, will justice be served, or will it be another case swept under the rug?