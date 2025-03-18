Most interesting facts about the King and Queen of the Netherlands

Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands arrived in Kenya on March 18, 2025, marking the commencement of a historic three-day state visit at the invitation of President William Ruto .

Interesting Facts About the King and Queen of the Netherlands

The Dutch monarchy, led by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, is a fascinating institution that combines tradition with modernity.

As the current rulers of the Netherlands, they have captivated the public with their unique blend of royal duties and personal interests.

Here are some intriguing facts about this royal couple that highlight their contributions to Dutch society and their distinctive roles within the monarchy.

King Willem-Alexander

King Willem-Alexander, born on April 27, 1967, in Utrecht, ascended to the throne on April 30, 2013, following the abdication of his mother, Queen Beatrix.

He is the first male monarch to rule the Netherlands since the death of his great-great-grandfather, William III, in 1890.

Before becoming king, Willem-Alexander was known for his lively student days at Leiden University, where he studied history and earned the nickname "Prins Pils" due to his social lifestyle.

One of the most interesting aspects of King Willem-Alexander is his passion for flying. He has been a licensed pilot for many years and has even flown KLM planes undercover as a first officer for over two decades.

Queen Máxima

Queen Máxima, born Máxima Zorreguieta on May 17, 1971, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, has become an integral part of the Dutch royal family since her marriage to Willem-Alexander in 2002.

She is known for her dedication to social causes, particularly in promoting financial inclusion and supporting immigrant integration. Her background in finance has also been invaluable in her role as a member of the Council of State, where she contributes to the country's governance.

Máxima's journey to becoming queen was not without challenges. Her father's involvement in the Videla regime in Argentina meant he was absent from her wedding. His wife did not also attend the wedding.

Family Life and Royal Duties

The royal couple has three daughters: Catharina-Amalia, Alexia, and Ariane, who are first, second, and third in line to the throne, respectively.

The family strives to maintain a normal life for their children, with both parents actively involved in their upbringing.

Máxima has been known to participate in school activities, such as checking for head lice, just like any other parent.

In their roles as monarchs, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima have modernised the Dutch monarchy while respecting its traditions.

Unlike some other monarchies, the Dutch king does not wear a crown, reflecting the country's more informal approach to royalty.

This modernity is also evident in their engagement with the public and their support for various social causes.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima embody the spirit of a modern monarchy, balancing tradition with contemporary values.