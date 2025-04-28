In a cancellation email sent to guests just hours before the private screening of 'Blood Parliament' in Nairobi, BBC Africa Eye informed guests that the plan had been disrupted.

Though the specific details behind the cancellation remain unknown, the media agency relayed that efforts were underway to find an alternative solution.

We are very disappointed not to be able to share the documentary with our guests as planned. However, we are working to explore alternative options and will be in touch accordingly if an alternative solution is found.

A panel discussion had been scheduled to take place after screening the documentary which looks back at the June 25, 2024 Finance Bill protests where Parliament was occupied .

Prior to the cancellation, the organisers had conveyed that the event was fully booked. They had advised members of the press to avoid bringing bulky video equipment over space concerns.

'Blood Parliament' revives demands for accountability on June 25th fatalities

The documentary, which is available on YouTube, has nearly crossed 1,000,000 views within a day of its release.

It also triggered various discussions online as concerned Kenyans call for accountability from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and other relevant authorities.

"As someone personally affected by these events, having lost my cousin Erick Shieni, I find this documentary both painful and necessary. It offers a sense of closure while acknowledging the deep hurt we still carry. I sincerely thank BBC for this powerful and courageous work," a comment posted on BBC's YouTube read.

Another wrote: "As a Tanzanian, I find myself overwhelmed with emotion—watching the strength, the unity, and the unshaken spirit of the Kenyan people brings me to tears. It is not just a protest, not just a documentary, not just another headline—it is the heartbeat of a people crying out for justice, for dignity, for a better tomorrow.

"The courage I see in Kenya is not ordinary. It is sacred. It is born from pain, from history, from a place deep within that refuses to stay silent in the face of oppression. Watching those young men and women stand side by side, unarmed but powerful in their conviction, breaks something in me—and builds something too. I cannot help but wonder: what kind of heart does it take to fire live bullets at your own brother, your own sister, your own neighbor?"

On her X handle, Senator Crystal Asige wrote: "So allegedly our youth were staring down the barrel of military trained army soldiers, and not rogue police officers? That can become incredibly damning and needs thorough investigation before this conclusion is drawn. Blood Parliament."

Investigative journalist John-Allan Namu posted: "This is a devastating account of the June 25th murders outside Kenya’s parliament. Curdles the blood. Great journalism from BBC Africa Eye."

The official handle for Eugene Wamalwa's DAP-Kenya party tweeted: "The BBC expose showcasing a clear involvement of KDF illegally in the massacre of Gen Zs during the historic demonstrations is very sad. We call upon the ICC court to investigate and apprehend the perpetrators since Kenya's investigative agencies are pocketed."

The documentary featured political activist Boniface Mwangi, Pulse X Influencer of the Year 2024 Hanifa Farsafi , Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and journalist Ademba Allans who was on the frontline rescuing the injured on June 25th.