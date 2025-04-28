OSINT: Tool that unmasked officers accused of shooting Finance Bill 2024 protestors

In a groundbreaking investigation, BBC Africa Eye has demonstrated how Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) can be a game-changer in exposing the truth behind the fatal shootings of protestors during Kenya’s June 2024 Finance Bill protests.

On June 25, 2024, over 100,000 Kenyans took to the streets to protest against the Finance Bill 2024, which many viewed as oppressive.

The demonstrations turned violent when police officers clamped down on protestors, resulting in the deaths of three young men: David Chege, a 39-year-old software engineer and Sunday school teacher; Ericsson Mutisya, a 25-year-old butcher; and Eric Shieni, a 27-year-old finance student.

Despite the tragic loss of life, the Kenyan authorities failed to hold anyone accountable for their deaths, with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) yet to release any findings.

However, BBC Africa Eye’s investigative team used OSINT tools, including the analysis of over 5,000 images and videos from the scene, to piece together the details of the incident.

OSINT at Work: Piecing Together the Puzzle

OSINT refers to intelligence gathered from publicly available sources such as social media, videos, and images.

The BBC Africa Eye team applied OSINT techniques by analysing videos, photos, and metadata from the protests.

They also reconstructed the scene using 3D modelling and examined live-streams and social media posts.

This allowed them to pinpoint the exact locations where the protestors were shot and, crucially, identify the officers who were allegedly involved in the killings.

One of the most telling pieces of evidence was a video showing a plain-clothed police officer shouting "uaa!", the Swahili term for “kill”, before gunshots rang out, and protestors collapsed in the street.

The footage was critical in identifying the officers responsible for the fatalities. The analysis of police uniforms, weapons, body armour, and gear allowed the BBC to allege the involvement of both the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and the National Police Service in the deadly crackdown.

Their analysis of the situation also highlighted the fact that none of the three protestors were armed, making the use of deadly force especially concerning.

The Role of Faith and Accountability

The release of this investigation has sparked public outrage, particularly among legal and human rights advocates. Faith Odhiambo, President of the Law Society of Kenya , condemned the officers’ actions, stating that the shooting was a clear intention to kill.

"They could have arrested him," she remarked about Eric Shieni's shooting, "but the fact that they shot his head – it was clearly an intention to kill."

The investigation also reveals the limitations of relying on official investigations alone. The government has not held anyone accountable for the deaths of these protestors, and IPOA has yet to produce a report.

When contacted, the National Police Service said it cannot investigate itself. On the other hand, KDF said that IPOA was yet to forward any request to look into its personnel involved in the operations at parliament.

“The KDF remains fully committed to upholding the rule of Law and continues to operate strictly within its constitutional mandate,” KDF responded to the documentary.

The Power of OSINT in Holding Power to Account

This investigation by BBC Africa Eye highlights the power of OSINT in uncovering hidden truths and bringing them to the public eye.

By combining publicly available data with traditional investigative journalism, OSINT has proven to be an invaluable tool in revealing systemic issues of police brutality.

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected through digital platforms, the potential for OSINT to shape political discourse and influence public policy is growing.

In a world where transparency is often lacking, OSINT allows for a democratisation of information, enabling anyone with access to open-source data to hold those in power accountable.

The investigation into the June 2024 protest shootings is an example of how this powerful tool can shine a light on dark corners and expose the truth.