When Morgan Heritage took the main stage at Summerjam Festival in Cologne, Germany, on July 6, 2025, fans witnessed more than a performance of reggae classics.

The Grammy‑winning band officially unveiled Jemere Morgan as their new lead singer, marking their first major appearance since Peetah Morgan’s passing in February 2024.

Former lead singer of Morgan Heritage, the late Peter Anthony Morgan

Peter 'Peetah' Antony Morgan helped the band win the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album with Strictly Roots, the group's ninth studio album.

His untimely death on February 25, 2024, at age 46 left a void in both the band and the reggae community.

Musical roots

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, and raised between Jamaica and the United States, Jemere Morgan inherited his musical lineage from one of reggae’s most storied families.

Jemere Morgan on stage with his father, Gramps Morgan

He is the son of Roy 'Gramps' Morgan and nephew of Peter 'Peetah' Morgan, both founding members of the Grammy‑winning group Morgan Heritage.

From a young age, Jemere absorbed the rhythms and messages of roots reggae through family gatherings, studio sessions and international tours alongside Morgan Heritage.

Emergence as a solo artist

Jemere’s first solo release, the digital single 'Higher We Go,' was released in May 2024, produced by Damian 'Jr. Gong' Marley on the Ghetto Youths International label.

Jemere Morgan on stage during a past performance

The track introduced audiences to his smooth tenor and lyrics.

He followed with 'Energy (Remix)' featuring Kabaka Pyramid and Sean Paul in March 2024, and a reggae remix of 'Higher We Go' in July 2024.

His most recent solo single, 'Sweet Love,' was released on January 17, 2025, demonstrating his growth as a vocalist and a commitment to embracing new-school reggae sounds.

Stepping into Morgan Heritage

Although Jemere had appeared on select Morgan Heritage shows for years, his official debut as lead singer took place on July 6, 2025, at the Summerjam Festival in Cologne, Germany.

Jemere Morgan on stage with Morgan Heritage at Summerjam Festival

He stepped into the role left vacant by the passing of his uncle Peetah Morgan on February 25, 2024.

During a 75‑minute headline set, Jemere fronted classics such as 'Down by the River,' 'Tell Me How Come,' and 'She’s Still Loving Me.'

Gramps Morgan and siblings Una and Memmalatel 'Mr. Mojo' shared the stage to celebrate his new role and the band’s enduring legacy.

Musical style and influence

Jemere blends the deep grooves of roots reggae with modern soul and R&B inflexions.

His solo work explores themes of resilience, upliftment and personal growth.

Critics have praised his ability to honour classic reggae while introducing fresh melodies.

Bandmates encouraged him to bring his own energy to Morgan Heritage’s repertoire, resulting in performances that respect the originals while showcasing his distinctive voice.

Rather than attempting to replicate Peetah’s exact style, Jemere has brought his own energy to the role.

2025 Tours

Jemere Morgan alongside Morgan Heritage members Gramps Morgan, Uma Morgan and Mojo Morgan

Following Summerjam, Jemere leads Morgan Heritage on their 2025 Summer World Tour across Europe.

Key dates include the Uppsala Reggae Festival in Sweden later on July 26, and Reggae Land in London on August 2, with additional stops in Germany and Spain on August 16.

The set list will feature the band’s classic hits alongside selections that highlight Jemere’s solo catalogue.

By entrusting lead vocals to Jemere Morgan, Morgan Heritage honours Peetah’s memory while ensuring the band’s story moves forward.

For longtime followers, the change represents continuity of sound and spirit.