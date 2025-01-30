Single, broke & lonely: Thee Pluto suffers consequences of poor financial moves

Kenyan digital creator and Forex trader, Thee Pluto, has opened up about the challenges he faced in 2024.

The father of two took to Instagram Stories during a Q&A session with his fans, revealing the struggles that affected his love life, finances and mental health.

Financial setbacks: Result of bad decisions

Thee Pluto shared that he made some significant financial mistakes which led to him hitting rock bottom.

According to him, he took on multiple projects at once despite warnings from his friend and mentor, Marwa. The content creator embarked on moving into a luxurious mansion and buidling a multi-storey rental building simultaneously.

In addition to his financial troubles, he was also dealing with the emotional toll of his breakup. He admitted that being broke, single, and lonely all at once was the worst feeling he could experience.

My brother @iam_marwa warned me but I didn't listen. I took two major projects at the same time instead of concentrating on one until completion. A mansion and a whole building (several floors). Zilinimaliza.



By October I was broke Alafu nikakuwa single and lonely. I had to sacrifice a lot of things trust me. Combination ya broke, single and lonely Usiwahi taka. Inakucharazang kiboko unatii. It has taken me a few months to recollect myself. 2025 will be great.

Moving out of the mansion

Thee Pluto shared that he had to make a difficult decision to move out of the mansion he had worked hard for.

He felt that it was important to start fresh in a more manageable space that would help him heal and refocus.

I’m alone. It was a very hard decision to make. I needed a manageable space, just everything new also. Start afresh.

The change, however, has brought him a sense of clarity and a new perspective. He reflected on how God had given him everything except the one thing he wanted most: family. Despite the hardships, Thee Pluto expressed gratitude and a deep sense of faith.

God has given me everything except the only thing I ever wanted, family. But some things happen for a reason and I have learnt not to question God lately. Rather be thankful and just pray. His granary is full of good things.

Mental health

When asked about his mental health, Thee Pluto acknowledged that he’s been facing the pain head-on. He recognised that the only way to truly heal was by confronting the pain he had been avoiding.

Sometimes the only way to heal is to feel the pain you’ve been avoiding.

Life lessons: Budgeting, saving, and financial wisdom

Thee Pluto has also taken the time to reflect on the lessons he’s learnt from his experiences. He now understands the importance of budgeting, saving, and living within one’s means.

He emphasised the need to distinguish between needs and wants and how effective debt management can prevent financial turmoil.

He also mentioned the importance of investing for the future and prioritising financial literacy. Through his struggles, Thee Pluto has come to recognise that money is simply a tool to help achieve one’s goals, and not a source of happiness in itself.

These valuable lessons are shaping his future decisions and helping him gain more control over his financial and personal life.

New chapter

In September 2024, Thee Pluto and Felicity Shiru confirmed their breakup after three years of dating. Despite their separation, they share a daughter together, and Thee Pluto has expressed his commitment to being a good father.

Although he acknowledged the pain of the breakup, he is now focused on healing and starting a new chapter in his life.