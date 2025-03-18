4 key focus areas for Safaricom's 3-day Engineering Summit

Telecommunications service provider Safaricom has launched the third edition of its annual Engineering Summit, bringing together thousands of engineers, tech enthusiasts, and industry stakeholders for discussions on emerging technologies, innovation, and the future of engineering in Kenya and beyond.

Under the theme 'Charting East Africa’s Digital Destiny,' the three-day event will bring to light the role of young innovators in shaping the region’s technological landscape.

It will focus on key areas such as artificial intelligence, energy transition, fintech, and sustainable infrastructure.

Speaking at the summit’s opening, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa emphasised the company’s commitment to fostering innovation.

Ndegwa affirmed the role of the company in supporting young innovators.

This year’s summit provides a dynamic platform for our engineers to showcase their technical expertise while engaging with the broader tech community. It reaffirms our dedication to being the technology partner of choice for young innovators in the digital era.

Over 10,000 attendees are expected to participate in person, with thousands more joining virtually.

The forum will feature expert-led presentations, interactive discussions, and hands-on showcases to explore how advancements in AI, machine learning, and fintech are reshaping industries and enhancing human potential.

Participants will also experience live demonstrations of cutting-edge innovations, including Safaricom’s latest fintech solutions, virtual reality experiences, and products developed in collaboration with partners and sponsors.

Ndegwa further pointed at the summit’s significance in reinforcing Kenya’s position as a tech hub in the region and beyond.

Safaricom plays a pivotal role in the country’s digital and technology ecosystem, with an impact that extends beyond our borders.



Through initiatives like Safaricom Decode, we will continue empowering the engineering community to exchange knowledge, refine their skills, and contribute to a future driven by innovation and customer-centric solutions.