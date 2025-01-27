Wema Sepetu’s vulnerable moment brings Pastor Ezekiel to his knees in prayer for a child

Pastor Ezekiel Odero of the New Life Prayer Centre has offered a heartfelt prayer for actress Wema Sepetu, asking God to bless her with the gift of a child.

This prayer, shared in a viral clip online, has touched many, with fans and followers expressing their support for the actress, who has faced difficulties with conceiving.

Moment of humility and prayer

In the emotional video, Pastor Ezekiel described how Wema Sepetu had expressed her feelings of hopelessness regarding motherhood.

The actress, now 35 years old, publicly shared her struggles with infertility, revealing that she has given up on the idea of ever having a child.

According to Pastor Ezekiel, he had witnessed Wema’s humility and grace in accepting her situation. Despite her pain, she never blamed God or spoke ill of Him, something that deeply moved

Maneno ya kinywa chake hayakuwa ya kuomboleza bali kumtukuza Mungu kwa hali zote na kusema kwamba, ni Mungu ajuaye sababu yeye hana mtoto. Ninamwombea abarikiwe na mtoto na si yeye pekee bali wengine pia ambao wanatamani kuwa na watoto.

Pastor Ezekiel’s prayer for Wema Sepetu

The pastor prayed for Wema, asking God to answer her prayers and bless her with a child.

In his prayer, Ezekiel expressed hope that God’s timing would bring a miracle into Wema’s life, as well as the lives of other women who long for children.

Alisema amekata tamaa kwa kutojaliwa na mtoto na akasema huenda ni mapenzi ya Mungu. Ingawa huenda hanijui japo nimemwona bila kujali yeye ni mtakatatifu au la; ninamwomba mwenyezi Mungu amjibu. Ninamwombea Mungu amjibu na ampe mshangao katika maisha yake ajue Mungu yupo.

Wema Sepetu’s struggles with childlessness

Wema Sepetu has been open about her journey with infertility. Recently, she shared with her fans that she had lost hope in ever becoming a mother.

At 35, she feels that the years of trying to conceive have passed her by, leaving her to accept that motherhood may not be in her future.

"In this moment, even if people wish me the best to have a child, I am already 35, and I don't expect to get pregnant again. My season of wanting a child has passed, and I have given up,” Wema explained.

Despite her acceptance, Wema’s love for a child has not disappeared. Instead, she has found solace in the companionship of her dog, Manunu, whom she adores.

Wema Sepetu also spoke about her desire for unconditional love, particularly from any future partner.