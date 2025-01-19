Wema Sepetu comes to terms with childlessness, after years of trying

Renowned Tanzanian actor and businesswoman Wema Sepetu has opened up about her journey to accepting that she may never have a child.

The celebrated digital creator, who has been linked to several prominent figures in Tanzania's entertainment industry, shared her belief that everything happens according to God’s will.

Wema Sepetu’s bond with her dog

Speaking in an interview with Global TV Online during an event where she endorsed President Samia Suluhu for a second term, Wema addressed her love for her dog, Manunu.

She explained that her affection for dogs is deeply rooted in her upbringing, as her mother was also a dog lover. Wema stated that her dog holds a special place in her life, and she treats Manunu as though she were her child.

People often ask, why a dog? But my mum has always loved dogs! Since childhood, I’ve lived with dogs, and when I became independent, I knew I had to get one.



I don’t see anything unusual about it. I love Manunu too much. I’m a dog lover, and I cannot stop loving dogs just because people think I should. I treat Manunu like my child.

Accepting life without a child

Wema admitted that she has gradually let go of the desire to have a child after years of trying. Now 35, she has come to terms with the fact that she faces challenges that make it unlikely for her to conceive.

Despite the well-wishes and encouragement from fans, Wema revealed she is no longer actively trying for a baby.

Sijabarikiwa kupata mtoto na kiukweli kwa wakati huu hata mkiniambia mnanitakia heri nimeshafika 35. Sitegemie kwamba ntashika mimba. My road to wanting a baby, hata ile hamu, imefika point nimegive up.

When asked how she would handle such a situation in a marriage, Wema emphasised that any potential husband would need to accept her as she is, including her challenges.

My husband must understand that this woman has a problem. You cannot claim to love someone and not accept their flaws. I have accepted my situation. I tried for so long, but God decided otherwise. You cannot go against God’s will.

Why Wema won’t consider adoption

Although she has stopped trying for a baby, Wema admitted that it still hurts to know she may never have her own child. She expressed her love for children and said she would have cherished the opportunity to have her own biological child.

Of course, it hurts. It’s not that it doesn’t. Sometimes I wish I could have my own child—someone I could carry, love, and spoil endlessly.

Wema also explained her decision not to pursue adoption. While she supports orphans and frequently donates to their care, she prefers not to adopt because she feels uneasy about not knowing the child’s background.

I help orphans a lot. I’d rather go and offer assistance, but I wouldn’t take a child home. I don’t know who their parents were or their genes.

Faith & gratitude

Despite the challenges, Wema remains grounded in her faith and believes that everything happens for a reason.

She expressed gratitude for her life and the blessings she has, choosing to focus on the positives rather than dwell on what she lacks.

Nothing happens by accident in life. Everything has a reason. I thank God for everything. I’m okay, and I thank Him.

Kanumba's influence

Wema Sepetu is currently in a relationship with singer Whozu, who has a child from a previous relationship.

Since they began dating in 2022, Wema has often spoken about her desire to give him a child. However, she has also expressed that if it does not happen, her love for him remains unwavering.

Wema previously revealed that the couple suffered the heartbreaking loss of their baby three months into her pregnancy.

The actress has also dated WCB boss Diamond Platnumz, with whom she had also hoped to have a child, but it did not come to pass.