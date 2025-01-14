NCBA 2025 golf activities tee off with extended partnership on professional golf

The activities will include, the NCBA Golf Series now in its 5th edition, the renewal of partnerships with the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) and the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF). For the first time, NCBA has also partnered with the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK).

These partnerships aim to bolster golf at all levels, from juniors to professionals closing the loop on building a sustainable golf development framework.

NCBA has committed a total investment of Sh60 million for its 2025 golf activities.

Through the partnerships, KGU received Sh6 Million to facilitate the 2025 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series which starts on the January 24, 2025 at Sigona Golf Club, while JGF received Sh12 Million to support junior golf events throughout the year, focusing on nurturing young talent and expanding access to the game.

On the other hand, the Professional Golfers of Kenya received a three-month starter kit of Sh1.2 Million in support of its programs.

A total of 41 NCBA Golf Series qualifier events will be staged throughout the year, with Vet-Lab Sports Club hosting the first leg on January 25, 2025, before traversing the region.

The 2025 NCBA-sponsored events calendar will see a total of 159 events held across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda, an increase from 130 events held in 2024.

The golf activities will also include an impressive 49 junior events in Kenya, 22 in Uganda, and 3 in Tanzania. Rwanda will host their 1st junior event and golf clinic as NCBA intensifies its efforts to inspire and develop the next generation of golfers.

Speaking during the launch, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said; “We are excited to launch the 2025 NCBA Golf activities. This shows our continued commitment to investing and growing the sport of golf in Kenya and beyond as we get to engage with our customers.

Over the last 5 years, we have held several tournaments across Kenya and even extended our reach into the East African region. With the vision to build talent that can comfortably participate in the global arena and represent countries with pride.”

Furthermore, Mr Gachora outlined the impact of junior golf, pledging the Group’s continued support for the budding golfers: “I am pleased to highlight the considerable progress we have witnessed over the past few years with junior golfers improving their game as evidenced in their incredible scores. Recently, during the NCBA Kenya Invitational, we had remarkable performances, including one junior golfer achieving an impressive 10-under par score. At NCBA, we believe that the future of golf lies in nurturing young talent. Through this partnership, we are investing in junior tournaments, training programs, and mentorship initiatives that will empower the next generation of golfers.”

On his part, KGU Chairman David Ndungu expressed gratitude to NCBA for their continued partnership and support. “As the Kenya Golf Union, we are delighted to continue our partnership with NCBA. As we all know, the KAGC Series presents amateur golfers with a platform to compete at the highest level and we remain thankful to NCBA for continuing to support that mission. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to nurturing golfing talent and promoting the sport’s growth in Kenya and beyond. We look forward to a competitive and exciting season ahead.”

PGK Chairman John Wangai expressed optimism about the partnership's role in Professional Golf development. “Our partnership with NCBA is a major step forward for Professional Golf in Kenya. It provides a platform for professional players to compete at higher levels while also encouraging the growth of the sport. We are confident that this partnership will raise the standards of professional golf in Kenya, allowing players to showcase their talent and inspire the next generation of golfers.”

The development of Golf sits under NCBA`s Change The Story platform which targets to deliver 15 Sustainability Commitments to mention; Championing inclusive sports, supporting communities, enabling skills building and driving environmental stewardship.