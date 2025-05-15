4 common questions people ask African healers

Healers who practice African traditional spirituality often find themselves in a bind when their perspective on the healing arts is deemed outdated.

Most people today may have adopted more non-African approaches to religious and spiritual practice and have lost touch with an African understanding of the human condition.

Nonetheless, there are people who still embrace the principles of African spirituality and rely on these healers to navigate their lives.

This writer sat with traditional herbalist and spiritual healer, Hassan Mugwenu, to learn more about the kinds of questions clients bring to him and the team at Mugwenu Doctors & Services.

I’ve used these methods to treat a lot of people in Africa and abroad… my specialisation is solving real life problems using ancient African knowledge passed down through generations.

1. Love and relationships - What the heart forgets, the spirit remembers

The healer lists relational matters as one of the top questions his clients ask about. He gives instances of bringing resolutions to separation with a spouse, and family conflict among success stories from his practice.

He adds that some clients also seek guidance on how to strengthen these relationships.

For the treatments Mugwenu offers in these instances, he will rely on nature, and principles of divine justice and karma.

Many relationships and families are broken and this can be seen on social media where people post about a wife leaving him, others posting on looking for someone to marry and these are all indications of broken relationships. Traditional healing has rituals that are recommended to promote love, respect and harmony. And these tools are powerful to restore broken bonds. What the heart forgets, the spirit remembers.

2. Business and finances - Warding off bad luck in business

Some of the clients who seek the services of traditional healers are top executives and business leaders.

Mugwenu suggests that there are African spiritual principles that can boost business success and even profit margins.

“For example, you’ll find that some businesses are unable to attract customers because of things like curses or maybe bad omen, we help solve such cases,” he adds that there are also remedies to help people attract wealth.

3. Health & protection - Herbal remedies for well-being

As a herbalist, Mugwenu advocates for the conservation of nature - plants, animals, water - and a harmonious living with the environment as human beings.

His practice involves preservation and use of medicinal herbs that were known by generations of African healers .

“We provide herbal remedies for various illnesses in addition to protection from curses or negative energy,” he explains.

4. Spiritual guidance - Interpreting spiritual occurrences

With every client, the healers also offer guidance on lifestyle and behavioural changes that may be needed to ensure a balanced life.

After helping a person, we then take them through spiritual guidance where we equip them to curb such issues occurring in future.

Spiritual guidance also applies when helping clients interpret dreams and understand signs that one has been bewitched.

