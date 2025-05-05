What are the 7 principles of African spirituality? [Pulse Interview]

Since colonisation, the terms "African spirituality" or "African religion" have acquired a bitter taste in the mouth, they don’t roll out as easily.

Most people hearing or speaking them will immediately revert to ideas of primitive traditions, blood sacrifices or even witchcraft. But as herbalist Mugwenu tells this writer, African spirituality is still a part of modern life in the continent.

Since 2016, Dr Mugwenu and his colleague healers have been offering services that help their clients align their lives with key values of African spirituality.

1. Respect for African ancestors

The start point is reverence for the ancestors.

In the African understanding, ancestors are those who passed on a long time ago - community and family elders - and through their lineage remain in our memory.

According to African spirituality, they are still active in the lives of their descendants and they hold significant influence.

African spirituality is derived from ancient traditions and African knowledge and it is inherited, We must consult with the ancestors through prayer and some rituals and this is the primary role of an African healer.

2. Harmony with nature

To the spiritual African, humans and the natural world (trees, water, animals) need to co-exist in complete harmony.

“As African herbalists, value the balance between human beings and nature and therefore we depend on nature to provide the authentic herbs, trees and even water we use for healing,” he explains.

This understanding, Dr Mugwenu points out, could help Africans living today to handle climate change because it advocates for land reclamation practices where human beings take only what they need and nothing more from the environment.

3. Ubuntu ‘I am because we are’

The practice of African spirituality also upholds the idea of community, interconnectedness and mutual support.

He notes that African healing practices are not about an individual but about restoring relationships, peace and unity within a community.

4. Belief in spiritual energy

People, objects and places all carry spiritual energy, the healer explains. With this perspective, African spirituality aims to ensure spiritual energy is aligned in a holistic way.

5. Oral wisdom and secrecy

Elaborating on how he discovered his spiritual gift, Mugwenu emphasises that not everyone claiming it is a genuine African healer.

“We ensure that this knowledge is passed down from one generation to the next orally and with trust. Certain rituals and spells are held as sacred and will only be shared with select persons or a client, not with the general public,” Mugwenu notes, adding that even then, the details of a client’s healing journey are never disclosed outside the doctor-patient dynamic.

6. Divine justice and karma

Especially as it applies to cleansing rituals, African spirituality promotes divine justice and karma for the restoration of balance.

He notes that African spirituality should not be misconstrued as witchcraft or curses. While witchcraft brings misfortune, healing practices in African spirituality only aim for peace and harmony.

8. Symbolism and ritual

Symbolism and ritual are perhaps the most dramatised version of African spirituality.

We combine ritual with symbolism. Everything used during healing is symbolic and it carries meaning. For example, a candle is ordinarily used to provide light, certain plants will also be used or even books and through inherited knowledge, there are also some chants we utter.

